First Onsite Expands Its Presence In New England With Key Hirings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite), one of North America's largest disaster recovery and restoration providers for commercial enterprises announced it has expanded its presence in New England by hiring a team of seasoned and long-established commercial restoration professionals in Massachusetts.

First Onsite's new team is led by 25-year restoration veterans Gary Grout and Jason Green. Most recently, Gary was the President and Jason was the Director of Operations of Complete Restoration Solutions (CRS), a full-service restoration company headquartered in Springfield, MA. Before CRS, Gary's experience included traveling the country to estimate and manage large and complex restoration projects and running a large restoration team that covered the East Coast. His industry expertise and tenacious client focus have earned him a loyal following among large commercial clients and large loss insurance adjusters, who often bring Gary in to consult on major projects. Jason has garnered his own reputation among clients for his expertise in many facets of restoration including estimating and managing large and complex jobs, as well as leaning on his business acumen to oversee back-office functions.

“As a New Englander myself and having worked with Gary and Jason for decades, I have seen the positive impact that they have achieved through their expertise and client-first mindset. I know this is a win for our clients,” said Dave Demos, First Onsite CEO, Canada and Client Solutions Group.

Under Gary and Jason's leadership, the team continues to be dedicated to delivering exceptional restoration services , including water, fire, storm, and mold mitigation and remediation across New England. Now, with the backing of First Onsite's national resources and powerhouse team, their capacity has significantly increased. They can now support a wider range of clients, regardless of the project's complexity, size, or location. In addition, Gary, Jason, and the team will be pivotal in enabling First Onsite's New England clients to benefit from a local, high-quality restoration team for day-to-day restoration and during major weather events.

"We are very excited about welcoming this skilled team. First Onsite is always looking to recruit talented restoration leaders so that we can be the best partner for our clients. Gary, Jason, and their talented team greatly increase First Onsite's ability to serve its clients in the greater New England region, especially Massachusetts. Adding this team further reinforces our commitment to helping businesses, facilities, and communities Restore, Rebuild, and Rise," said First Onsite Global CEO Jeff Johnson.

First Onsite is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. First Onsite operates from more than 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what's right, the First Onsite team ensures that it will be the only restoration provider our clients will ever need. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV, TSX: FSV). For more information, visit firstonsite.com or follow @firstonsite on X and LinkedIn .

