Dayforce Launches New Brand Campaign: ‘Do The Work You’Re Meant To Do’

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce , Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced the launch of its mass brand advertising campaign, 'Do the work you're meant to do.' Brought to life through television and out-of-home (OOH) displays across the U.S., the campaign encourages viewers to harness simplicity at scale in their HR operations to achieve greater purpose and meaning within their work lives.









Dayforce uses humor in its TV commercial to illustrate ways technology can help make work life better for employees. Courtesy: Dayforce

This campaign falls on the heels of the company's announcement to unite its global brand as Dayforce. With a focus on helping organizations realize the full potential of their people, Dayforce continues to set a new standard for the HCM industry and help deliver quantifiable value to customers.

“We're creating moments of connection with our audiences by surfacing the emotions we all feel when we're bogged down in administrative tasks, and can't get to the work we're passionate about and meant to do,” said Eric Glass, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Dayforce, Inc.“Our campaign addresses the importance of focusing on meaningful, purposeful work and how technology can empower us to do just that.”

Comprised of a series of vignette-style stories, the multi-channel brand campaign showcases a variety of professions and industries where workers are not able to get to the work they are meant to be doing because the complexity and volume of administrative, inefficient, tasks get in the way.

The new commercial will air across the U.S. and will be complemented by a series of online, LinkedIn, Meta, and podcast ads. The campaign OOH advertising will entertain audiences by showcasing challenges the characters face when trying to make time for the work they're passionate about. The OOH elements will be located at Chicago O'Hare and Atlanta airports as well as in New York City in Grand Central Station and Penn Station.

This is the first campaign to come from Dayforce since bringing on Rethink as its creative agency of record, and Prophet as its media strategy agency of record.

Additional information:



Watch the hero :60 second spot here Read our blog, Do the work you're meant to do with Dayforce

About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on improving work for thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world. Our single, global people platform for HR, payroll, talent, workforce management, and benefits equips Dayforce customers to unlock their full workforce potential and operate with confidence. To learn how Dayforce helps create quantifiable value for organizations of all sizes and industries, visit dayforce.com .



