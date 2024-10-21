James Richberg Appointed To Mattermost Federal Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reston, Virginia, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost Federal, Inc., a leader in delivering the secure, real-time collaboration and workflow tools that modern defense, security, and intelligence teams need to maintain command, control, and operational tempo, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Richberg to its Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2024. Richberg brings a wealth of experience as an award-winning Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and former senior U.S. intelligence executive, recognized for his leadership in enhancing cybersecurity and developing innovative strategies to address the complex challenges of today's digital landscape.

Richberg has a distinguished career in both the public and private sectors, serving as the Field Chief Information Security Officer at a NASDAQ 100 global cybersecurity company, where he led public sector outreach and contributed to an impressive sector annual growth rate. His extensive background includes roles as a corporate board member, leader of multi-company industry working groups on cybersecurity, and key contributor to the U.S. national cyber strategy. Richberg has received numerous accolades, including the Presidential Rank Award for his exceptional vision and leadership in cyber intelligence.

"We are excited to welcome James Richberg to the Mattermost Federal Board," said Corey Hulen, CEO of Mattermost Federal. "His deep expertise in cybersecurity, risk management, and public-private collaboration will be invaluable as we continue to expand our solutions to address the unique challenges of the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure sectors. James' proven track record of driving security innovation and policy development will greatly enhance our ability to deliver the most secure collaboration platform for government agencies."

Richberg's appointment reflects Mattermost Federal's ongoing commitment to securing collaboration in high-risk, mission-critical environments, ensuring compliance with rigorous security standards, and delivering robust, scalable solutions for the most sensitive government and defense operations.

About Mattermost Federal

Mattermost Federal provides a secure collaboration platform built for the public and private sector, empowering defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure organizations with the tools they need to securely collaborate, share information, and drive mission success. Trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense and other government entities, Mattermost Federal is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the highest security and compliance standards.





