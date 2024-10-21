Bdev Ventures Announces Strategic Investment In Recyclops

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As part of the investment, Recyclops will partner with BDev Ventures' proprietary lead generation platform, WinDifferent, which helped unlock a new and growth opportunity

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDev Ventures , a venture capital firm specializing in revenue acceleration for B2B software startups, announces a strategic in Recyclops , a waste management that delivers accessible recycling solutions to more than one million households across the United States. Through this investment, Recyclops gains access to WinDifferent, BDev Ventures' proprietary lead generation platform. The tool has helped the waste management platform access to growth opportunities and offer its services to new markets.



Recyclops works with communities and enterprises nationwide on landfill diversion initiatives. From bringing recycling to recycling deserts all the way to diverting difficult materials from landfills such as solar panels, diapers, and challenging plastics, Recyclops helps households and enterprises nationally to reduce, reuse, and recycle. With this innovative approach, Recyclops has significantly reduced national waste while opening up the circular economy.

Recyclops is a natural fit into BDev Ventures' thesis of investing in companies that address pressing challenges through technology-driven solutions. Proven by Recyclops' 100% client retention rate over the past three years, the company provides a solution that is consistently creating opportunities for local markets and businesses. This investment will enable Recyclops to expand its service offerings, improve its technology, and enter new markets, advancing its mission to make recycling, composting, and reuse solutions more accessible to underserved communities and to environmentally focused enterprises.

“There are over 50 million households in the US that do not have access to recycling services. When you add in commercial, scrap, bulk, and event opportunities, Recyclops' impact has a chance to be expansive, even revolutionary,” noted Collin Groves, Vice President at BDev Ventures.“With the help of WinDifferent, our proprietary lead generation platform, we plan on expanding Recyclops' reach to every corner of the US.”

BDev Ventures specializes in driving tangible growth and revenue acceleration for B2B software startups across the Americas. Each company in the portfolio undergoes a rigorous vetting process, including a trial phase with WinDifferent. Armed with this platform, a team of seasoned operators, and the founders of BairesDev , BDev Ventures has developed a world-class diligence process to invest in high-potential startups poised for rapid revenue expansion.

About Recyclops

Recyclops is a certified B Corp focused on advancing sustainability through innovative recycling and other landfill diversion solutions. Founded in 2014, it became the first company to apply technology to environmental logistics, making recycling accessible in areas previously underserved, including rural and dense urban locations. Now, beyond delivering recycling services directly to homes, apartments, and businesses, Recyclops also partners with enterprises nationally to help them keep materials out of landfills addressing gaps left by traditional waste management systems. For more information, visit .

About BDev Ventures



BDev Ventures is a venture capital investment firm that was founded to bring strategic growth and revenue acceleration capabilities to B2B software, technology, SaaS, and product businesses across the United States and Latin America. We invest in early-stage and growth (Seed to Series C) companies that are ready to ramp up revenue quickly over the next several years, and we deploy a revenue generation platform to help them scale. This is the same platform that transformed BairesDev into the largest and fastest-growing 100% bootstrapped IT services company in the world. BDev Ventures was founded by a team of experienced operators and the founding team behind BairesDev. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact

Collin Groves

...