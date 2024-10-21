Verti Commercial Real Estate Unveils Industry-Changing Brokerage Model And Calls On Top Talent To Join The Revolution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris HomanCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Verti Commercial (CRE) has officially launched, setting a new standard in the brokerage industry. At a high-energy launch event, CEO Chris Homan and Verti's leadership team outlined their bold vision, inviting top brokers-particularly those with expertise in multifamily real estate-to become part of the rapidly growing platform.Central to Verti's approach is its innovative Direct to Seller (DTS) System, a proprietary lead-generation engine designed to deliver pre-qualified, transaction-ready leads directly to brokers. With the backing of a specialized team, the DTS system streamlines deal flow, enabling brokers to focus on closing deals and accelerating business growth.“We've envisioned this for years, and tonight's incredible turnout affirms the need for something new in commercial real estate,” said Chris Homan, CEO of Verti CRE .“Verti is more than a brokerage-it's a platform built to help brokers achieve success. Our Direct to Seller system is at the heart of this, transforming how brokers operate by giving them the resources and leads they need to thrive."Built for Brokers, Powered by InnovationVerti CRE's business model addresses longstanding challenges brokers face by combining cutting-edge technology with comprehensive support. The firm offers its brokers industry-leading resources, including advanced training programs, career development opportunities, and unique competitive compensation structures. With the DTS system driving deal flow, brokers can scale their businesses faster and more efficiently.“Our mission is simple: empower brokers to do what they do best. The Direct to Seller system is our secret weapon, and it's already delivering results,” Homan added.“Verti is redefining what it means to work in commercial real estate, and we're looking for the best of the best to join us.”Verti's Call to BrokersThroughout the event, Homan issued a clear invitation to experienced brokers, emphasizing Verti's people-first culture and commitment to innovation. The brokerage promises not only to disrupt the traditional CRE landscape but also to elevate the careers of brokers who join Verti.“Verti puts people first-our brokers, our clients, and our support teams. When brokers are positioned to succeed, their clients benefit, and the entire industry advances. That's the vision behind Verti,” Homan concluded.With its innovative lead generation system, strong focus on broker development, and people-centered approach, Verti CRE is set to challenge established industry players. The company is actively recruiting brokers, particularly in the multifamily sector, who are ready to take their careers to new heights while being a part of the future of commercial real estate.For more information, visit or contact Jessica Dunkley, Associate Director of Marketing & Operations, ....About Verti Commercial Real EstateVerti Commercial Real Estate is a next-generation brokerage that seeks to disrupt the industry by offering cutting-edge lead generation systems, unparalleled broker support, and innovative solutions. With a client- and employee-centric approach, Verti is committed to redefining commercial real estate through integrity, innovation, and collaboration.

