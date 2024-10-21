Pyongyang shows alleged S-Korean drone

(MENAFN) The North Korean Defense has showcased images of what it asserts to be a South Korean drone, claiming it was utilized to distribute propaganda leaflets over Pyongyang earlier this month. The purportedly crashed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was reportedly found in the northwestern area of the North Korean capital on October 13, as detailed in a ministry statement released on Saturday.



One of the photographs published by the ministry depicts a plane-like drone lodged in a tree. Following a thorough investigation and technical analysis of the aircraft, North Korea claims to have confirmed its South Korean origin. The ministry explained that the drone's design, the estimated duration of its flight, and the presence of a leaflet-dispersing mechanism attached to its underside suggest it was likely involved in dropping leaflets in central Pyongyang. However, the ministry stated that a definitive conclusion has yet to be reached.



In a warning to South Korea, the North emphasized that if any further violations of its "territorial ground, air, and waters" are confirmed, it would consider such actions a serious military provocation, potentially warranting a declaration of war and an immediate retaliatory response.



Earlier this week, North Korea accused its southern counterpart of deploying leaflet-dispersing drones over Pyongyang on three separate occasions throughout the month. While South Korea has refrained from confirming or denying these UAV operations, it has cautioned that any retaliatory measures taken by the North could lead to its regime's downfall.



In response to the alleged drone incursions, North Korea has reportedly taken drastic measures, including the demolition of road and rail connections with the South. The escalating rhetoric and actions from both sides underscore the fragile state of relations on the Korean Peninsula, as tensions continue to mount.

