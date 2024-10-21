(MENAFN) U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has emphasized the effectiveness and cost-efficiency of Ukraine’s long-range drones, suggesting that Kyiv should prioritize these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) rather than relying on Western missiles. Austin highlighted that Ukraine does not require approval from external sources to deploy its own drone capabilities, making them a viable option for conducting strikes.



The call for Western long-range weaponry has been a consistent demand from Ukraine, which seeks the ability to target sites deep within Russian territory. However, Russian President Vladimir has issued stern warnings that such actions would escalate the conflict into open warfare with the West, even hinting at possible changes to Moscow’s nuclear strategy in response.



Speaking to the media after a NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, Austin sidestepped inquiries regarding long-range missile discussions, which seemed to suggest that Putin's “nuclear blackmail” was having an effect. He also clarified that the U.S. had not instructed Ukraine to refrain from using drones for strikes deep into Russia.



Austin praised Ukraine's use of long-range UAVs, noting their significant impact on the battlefield. He remarked, “We’ve seen Ukrainians use their long-range UAV strike capability to great effect,” and pointed out that Ukraine can rapidly scale production of these drones domestically.



He further elaborated on the economic advantages of drones, stating that while some precision-guided missiles can cost nearly $1 million, the UAVs can be produced in large quantities at a fraction of that price. This makes them not only a strategic asset but also a financially sound choice for Ukraine’s military efforts.



Ultimately, Austin emphasized that how Ukraine chooses to utilize its drone capabilities is entirely up to them, reinforcing the autonomy Kyiv has in managing its military strategies in the ongoing conflict.

MENAFN21102024000045015687ID1108801655