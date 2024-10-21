Azerbaijani Wrestling Team To Participate In Gymnasiade

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's wrestling team will participate in the Gymnasiade
to be held in Manama, Bahrain, Azernews
reports.
The U-17 team will compete in the tournament under the
leadership of chief coach Asgarkhan Novruzov and coach Yashar
Aliyev.
The following freestyle wrestlers will participate in the
tournament: Ravan Hasanzade (48 kg), Ramal Mirhuseynov (51 kg),
Huseyn Huseynov (55 kg), Hasan Hasanov (60 kg), Huseyn Ismayilov,
Farid Agasizadə (both 65 kg), Nihad Abasov, Rashad Veysalov (both
71 kg), Nihad Suleymanli (80 kg), Farhad Suleymanlı (92 kg), and
Hakim Tagiyev (110 kg).
In the girls' competition, chief coach Rovshan Umudov will lead
Nazrin Ahmadli (43 kg), Fatima Bayramova (53 kg), Esra Mammadli,
and Fidan Babayeva (both 57 kg).
For the Greco-Roman wrestlers, chief Coach Taleh Israfilov and
coach Rasim Agayev will oversee the following athletes: Huseyn
Aliyev (45 kg), Shahid Nabiyev (48 kg), Elshad Abbasov, Nihat
Bahmanov (both 51 kg), Turan Dashdamirov, Amrah Amrahov (both 55
kg), Nihat Tagiyev (60 kg), Akif Najafli (65 kg), Yusif Ahmadli (71
kg), Nijat Yeylaqaliyev, Emil Abasov (both 80 kg), Said Pashayev
(92 kg), and Mikayil Ismayilov (110 kg).
The Gymnasiade will feature representatives from 71 countries,
and I degree referee Kamran Aliyev and II degree referee Ali
Babayev will ensure fairness during the competitions.
The Gymnasiade will be held in 26 sports disciplines, with
wrestling competitions taking place from October 28 to 30.
Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is
overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was
established in 1993.
The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The
country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number
of medals achieved in five consecutive games.
In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the
overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.
National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze.
Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.
The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow
held in Russia.
The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze
medals in the tournament
In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was
crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.
Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the
Russian wrestler in the final.
At 2024 Summer Olympic, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67
kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and
Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.
