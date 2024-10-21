Azerbaijani Wrestling Team To Participate In Gymnasiade

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan's wrestling team will participate in the Gymnasiade to be held in Manama, Bahrain, Azernews reports.

The U-17 team will compete in the under the leadership of chief coach Asgarkhan Novruzov and coach Yashar Aliyev.

The following freestyle wrestlers will participate in the tournament: Ravan Hasanzade (48 kg), Ramal Mirhuseynov (51 kg), Huseyn Huseynov (55 kg), Hasan Hasanov (60 kg), Huseyn Ismayilov, Farid Agasizadə (both 65 kg), Nihad Abasov, Rashad Veysalov (both 71 kg), Nihad Suleymanli (80 kg), Farhad Suleymanlı (92 kg), and Hakim Tagiyev (110 kg).

In the girls' competition, chief coach Rovshan Umudov will lead Nazrin Ahmadli (43 kg), Fatima Bayramova (53 kg), Esra Mammadli, and Fidan Babayeva (both 57 kg).

For the Greco-Roman wrestlers, chief Coach Taleh Israfilov and coach Rasim Agayev will oversee the following athletes: Huseyn Aliyev (45 kg), Shahid Nabiyev (48 kg), Elshad Abbasov, Nihat Bahmanov (both 51 kg), Turan Dashdamirov, Amrah Amrahov (both 55 kg), Nihat Tagiyev (60 kg), Akif Najafli (65 kg), Yusif Ahmadli (71 kg), Nijat Yeylaqaliyev, Emil Abasov (both 80 kg), Said Pashayev (92 kg), and Mikayil Ismayilov (110 kg).

The Gymnasiade will feature representatives from 71 countries, and I degree referee Kamran Aliyev and II degree referee Ali Babayev will ensure fairness during the competitions.

The Gymnasiade will be held in 26 sports disciplines, with wrestling competitions taking place from October 28 to 30.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

At 2024 Summer Olympic, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.

