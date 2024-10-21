New Appointments In Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
Fatima Latifova
The new co-chair of the inter-parliamentary cooperation
commission between Azerbaijan and Russia has been announced,
Azernews reports.
The co-chair from the Azerbaijani side is Ali Ahmadov, the First
Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of
Azerbaijan. He replaces Deputy Ali Huseynli in this position.
Additionally, the chair of the inter-parliamentary cooperation
commission between the National Assembly of Azerbaijan and the
State Duma of the federal Assembly of Russia has been appointed.
This role has been assigned to Ziyafat Asgarov, the Deputy Speaker
of the National Assembly. Gaya Mammadov has headed the delegation
to the OSCE PA, replacing Azay Guliyev. In other hand Rafael
Huseynov has been appointed head of the delegation to the OIC PA,
and Samad Seyidov has replaced Javanshir Feyziyev as head of the
committee on cooperation with the EU.
