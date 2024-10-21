New Appointments In Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The new co-chair of the inter-parliamentary cooperation commission between Azerbaijan and Russia has been announced, Azernews reports.

The co-chair from the Azerbaijani side is Ali Ahmadov, the First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He replaces Deputy Ali Huseynli in this position.

Additionally, the chair of the inter-parliamentary cooperation commission between the National Assembly of Azerbaijan and the State Duma of the Assembly of Russia has been appointed. This role has been assigned to Ziyafat Asgarov, the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly. Gaya Mammadov has headed the delegation to the OSCE PA, replacing Azay Guliyev. In other hand Rafael Huseynov has been appointed head of the delegation to the OIC PA, and Samad Seyidov has replaced Javanshir Feyziyev as head of the committee on cooperation with the EU.