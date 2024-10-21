عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India, China Reach Agreement On Patrolling Along LAC In Ladakh

India, China Reach Agreement On Patrolling Along LAC In Ladakh


10/21/2024 5:07:17 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Indian and Chinese negotiators have reached an agreement on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Monday.

The foreign secretary said the Indian and Chinese negotiators were in touch over the last few weeks to resolve the remaining issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is understood that the agreement pertains to patrolling in Depsang and Demchok areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement on the breakthrough comes a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's travel to the Russian city of Kazan to attend the BRICS Summit.

Though there is no official announcement, it is expected that Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Read Also The Impending Two-Front War − A Review of China's War Clouds India's Strategic Stance: Balancing Diplomacy and Deterrence Amidst Ongoing LAC Tensions

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN21102024000215011059ID1108801594


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search