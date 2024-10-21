Current conflict reflects devastating effect on healthcare services in Lebanon

(MENAFN) The current conflict has had a devastating effect on healthcare services in Lebanon, as the Israeli continues to target hospitals, medical staff, and ambulances across various regions, including the south, the Bekaa Valley, and the southern suburbs. Reports reveal that ten hospitals have been hit by Israeli artillery, with only four remaining operational in the southern areas. The other medical facilities are functioning under extremely hazardous conditions, struggling to deliver essential medical care and ambulance services to wounded individuals and emergencies.



Harun Haroun, the head of the Syndicate of Hospital Owners, reported that around 25 hospitals are still operational within the zones of military engagement between Tyre, Nabatieh, and the Bekaa Valley. However, four hospitals have been rendered completely non-functional due to airstrikes from Israel. The remaining facilities are facing severe security and logistical hurdles as they work to provide care for the injured, including those needing intensive treatment and emergency surgical procedures.



In a series of recent press statements, Haroun underscored the considerable challenges that hospitals are grappling with, especially regarding the procurement of medicines and medical supplies. Delivery companies have struggled to bring these crucial resources into conflict zones, compelling hospitals to seek supplies from distant locations such as Sidon, necessitating transportation from Tyre.



Despite the ongoing challenges, these hospitals remain committed to their essential roles in the healthcare system, operating in relatively secure areas where they manage a variety of health issues while prioritizing urgent cases. Many non-emergency medical treatments are delayed in favor of addressing immediate medical needs, demonstrating the resilience and dedication of healthcare professionals in the face of continuous violence and instability.

