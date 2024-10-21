(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Automaker unveils custom TV spot featuring the 2024 Lexus TX to kick-off brand partnership

Universal Pictures'

Wicked arrives in theaters November 22, 2024

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Wicked" fans, get ready to "Experience OZmazing."

Universal Pictures' spectacular new cinematic event, "Wicked," based on the beloved Broadway musical phenomenon about the untold story of the witches of Oz, soars into theaters this holiday season, and Lexus is along for the ride. Today, Lexus partners with Universal's "Wicked," debuting a 360-degree marketing campaign with a co-branded, 30-second custom spot featuring the 2024

Lexus TX.



Lexus and Universal Pictures' New Cinematic Event, "Wicked," Join Forces for Movie Fans to "Experience Ozmazing"

The custom TV spot – featuring award-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda – stars the Lexus TX alongside thrilling scenes from the film. The action is set to the movie's iconic song, "Defying Gravity," as it's played on the vehicle's Lexus Interface. The spot closes with the "Wicked"-inspired Lexus tagline, "Experience OZmazing."

"As a proud partner of Universal's 'Wicked,' Lexus is helping drive audiences to experience the film's powerful and transformative magic this holiday season," said Cynthia Tenhouse, vice president, Lexus

marketing. "Offering three-row luxury, innovative technology, and plenty of cargo space for extra broomsticks, the Lexus TX is the perfect vehicle for travelers, wherever the road may take them."

The custom spot headlines a 360-degree marketing campaign – set to appear in a wide range of media – including dealer point-of-sale marketing, co-branded social content and sponsorship of the film premiere. The 30-second spot will air on Hulu, YouTube and Linear throughout the promotional window, running Oct. 21 through Dec. 6, 2024.

"Wicked," directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu, and co-starring Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum, arrives in theaters on Fri., Nov. 22, 2024.

For more information on the Lexus TX, visit and the Lexus Newsroom .

About Universal Pictures' "Wicked"

One of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, "Wicked" makes its journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu ("Crazy Rich Asians,"

"In the Heights"),

"Wicked"

is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration.

"Wicked Part Two"

is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

"Wicked," the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning and Oscar®-nominated powerhouse Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet," Broadway's

"The Color Purple") as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular

young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar®

winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Olivier Award winner and Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey ("Bridgerton," "Fellow Travelers") as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's

"Spongebob Squarepants," "Fosse/Verdon") as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live") and Bronwyn James ("Harlots"); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle ("The Greatest Showman") and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones") as the voice of Dr. Dillamond.

"Wicked"

is produced by Marc Platt p.g.a. ("La La Land,"

"The Little Mermaid"), whose films, television shows and stage productions have earned a combined 46 Oscar®

nominations, 58 Emmy nominations and 36 Tony nominations, and by multiple Tony winner David Stone ("Kimberly Akimbo," "Next to Normal"), with whom Platt produced the blockbuster

"Wicked" stage musical. The executive producers are Stephen Schwartz, David Nicksay, Jared LeBoff, Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox.

"Wicked" is based on the musical stage play with

music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. The screenplay is by Winnie Holzman and Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. The film score is by John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios ( ). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With eight models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.











