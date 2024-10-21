Renegade IDO To Debut On Defi.Gold Launchpad, Bridging Tradfi With Crypto

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cayman Islands, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - DG Labs Ltd., a leader in decentralized finance (DeFi), announces the upcoming Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on the DeFi.Gold launchpad , featuring Renegade , a that integrates traditional services with advanced solutions. This partnership aligns with mission to bridge decentralized finance and traditional financial systems, providing users with greater control, transparency, and empowerment in their financial decisions. Renegade offers an all-in-one platform designed to unify traditional finance and decentralized assets. The platform enables users to seamlessly manage fiat, cryptocurrencies, and other financial products in a single interface, redefining how individuals engage with their finances. Key features of Renegade:



All-in-One Financial App: Manage both traditional and cryptocurrency assets through a single, unified platform, streamlining financial management like never before

Crypto Exchange and Wallet Services: Buy, sell, and securely store crypto assets with integrated exchange and wallet functionalities, ensuring a smooth and secure user experience

Visa Card Integration: Renegade offers a Visa card linked to user accounts, allowing users to spend both fiat and cryptocurrency funds in everyday transactions worldwide

Reward System: Users can design personalized reward cards by selecting a 'squad' - a monthly subscription model - earning points through RNG staking or completing squad missions for additional rewards AI-Driven Portfolio Management: Advanced AI tools provide precise analysis and automated rebalancing of cryptocurrency portfolios, ensuring optimal performance with minimal effort

The Renegade crowd sale is set to launch on November 11, 2024 . Early participants can secure exclusive discounts by joining the waitlist at . Mona Coyle, CEO of DG Labs Ltd. , commented: "We're proud to partner with Renegade, a company that truly understands the intersection of traditional finance and crypto. This IDO marks a significant step in our mission to provide access to innovative financial solutions that empower users." Mike Hunt, CEO of Renegade , added: "Our platform is built to redefine how people manage their finances, giving them the tools to navigate between fiat and crypto seamlessly. We're thrilled to launch with the support of DG Labs and and look forward to ushering in a new era of financial freedom." Expanding the Ecosystem In addition to the Renegade IDO, DG Labs is excited to announce that three more IDOs will be launching on the platform before the end of 2024. One of these projects is an innovative game that will feature Flurbo and Schmeckle Runes - digital assets previously launched by These Runes will be redeemable for in-game currency and governance tokens, with listings scheduled for Q1 2025 . The game will also be the first project on the launchpad to be offered via auction, marking a unique milestone in community-driven engagement. For more information on launchpad and its features, visit .

-ENDS- About is pioneering DeFi with the first non-custodial DEX, launchpad, and NFT marketplace built on Bitcoin's secure infrastructure. By leveraging Bitcoin's Layer 1 (L1) and the Lightning Network, offers enhanced scalability, efficiency, and advanced features. The platform supports trading of assets like Jettons, ERC20 tokens, Runes, RGB, Taproot Assets, and more across Bitcoin, Stacks, TON, and Ethereum. NFT marketplace will provide liquidity for creators and collectors, integrating seamlessly with popular web wallets and enabling fast, low-cost transactions. The $DGOLD token powers community-led innovation on the Bitcoin blockchain. Contact:

Aroma Kumar

Account Manager

...



