South America’S Wealth Titans: Five Brazilians Among Top Ten Billionaires

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The richest individuals in South America have seen their combined wealth grow significantly. Their total fortune increased from $142.5 billion to $151.3 billion in recent months.



This $8.8 billion surge reflects the region's dynamic economic landscape. Brazilian Eduardo Saverin maintains his position at the top of the list.



His estimated net worth stands at an impressive $31.6 billion. Saverin's wealth stems from his role as a co-founder alongside Mark Zuckerberg.



Chile's Iris Fontbona and family occupy the second spot with $26.2 billion. They control Antofagasta Plc, a major copper mining company. The family also holds a majority stake in Quiñenco, a conglomerate with diverse business interests.



Vicky Safra, Brazil's wealthiest woman, ranks third with $19.6 billion. She and her children inherited their fortune from the late banker Joseph Safra. The family owns several banking institutions across different countries.







Jorge Paulo Lemann, another Brazilian billionaire, holds the fourth position with $16.8 billion. Lemann, along with his partners, played a crucial role in creating Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewery.



Colombia's David Velez rounds out the top five with $13.8 billion. Velez co-founded Nubank, a digital bank serving millions of customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.

Rising Billionaires in South America

The list continues with more Brazilian billionaires. Marcel Herrmann Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira rank sixth and seventh respectively. Both are partners in 3G Capital and have stakes in various global companies.



Argentina's Marcos Galperin, founder of Mercado Livre, holds the eighth spot. Jaime Gilinski Bacal from Colombia and Chile's Jean Salata complete the top ten.



Their wealth comes from banking and investment ventures. This ranking showcases the diverse sources of wealth in South America.



It highlights the region's entrepreneurial spirit and its growing influence in the global economy. The list reflects a mix of inherited fortunes and self-made billionaires across various industries.

