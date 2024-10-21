Ian Erskine, Managing Director Of ACI Global, On Advancing Corporate Social Responsibility Through Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORT MACQUARIE, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an exclusive interview with Xraised , Ian Erskine, Managing Director and Owner of ACI Global , shared his expertise on how ISO-certified educational programs and continuous improvement models are shaping corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability for organizations worldwide. ACI Global is a leading international educational organization that specializes in helping businesses and professionals elevate their competence, capabilities, and overall performance through advanced learning and certification programs. Watch the Full Interview Here

ACI Global has been at the forefront of education and corporate development for over 40 years, with Erskine bringing decades of experience in guiding organizations across industries towards excellence and value. As a founding member of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), ACI Global leverages the ISO 26000 guidelines to drive corporate social responsibility and sustainability, emphasizing that an organization's most valuable asset is its people.

“Through Accelerating Continuous Improvement (ACI), we empower businesses to enhance their core competencies, focusing on developing their personnel's skills, competence, and capabilities,” Erskine explained during the interview. "By doing so, organizations achieve greater sustainability, industry excellence, and corporate responsibility."

Innovative Learning and Certification

ACI Global's core mission revolves around providing world-class personal certification and educational training that ensures professionals can meet the ever-growing demands of today's industries. As an ISO 21001:2018 Certified International Educational Learning Services Provider, ACI Global maintains a strong commitment to delivering high standards of education, certified through Adaptive Certifications and JAS-ANZ accreditation. This independent third-party audit process ensures compliance with ISO educational standards across their scope of services.

Erskine highlighted ACI Global's process-driven learning model, which is cost-effective and accessible to professionals from a wide range of industries. Their educational principles are rooted in best practices, based on objective measurement, performance optimization, and ongoing professional development.

“We don't believe in discounting prices or diluting the value of education. Our philosophy is that 'World Best Practice' education should never be determined by price,” said Erskine. He emphasized that the organization ensures transparency, providing full course details and guaranteeing continuous

professional development for three years after course completion.

Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability at the Core

ACI Global's courses place a significant focus on integrating Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainability principles into organizational operations. Guided by ISO 26000 Social Responsibility standards, ACI Global supports businesses in achieving long-term success through ethical practices, transparency, and sustainable strategies.

Through the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), ACI Global advocates for CSR by encouraging companies to commit to sustainability goals while enhancing the skills and capabilities of their workforce.“The responsibility to grow in a sustainable and socially responsible manner rests with both organizations and their people,” Erskine noted. "Our training programs reflect this commitment by empowering candidates and their sponsoring organizations to achieve

ongoing success."

A Focus on Professional Development and Continuous Improvement

At the heart of ACI Global's approach is the belief that continuous improvement is key to both personal and organizational development. By employing the Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA) approach, the organization helps businesses continuously evaluate and optimize their business models.

“We don't just issue certificates of attendance. Instead, we provide diplomas with a detailed list of all learning outcomes, recognizing the full scope of competencies achieved during our programs,” Erskine said. The focus on measurable, outcome-based learning allows professionals and their organizations to improve their competence, maturity, and sustainability.

ACI Global's courses are designed to not only build individual skills but also ensure that organizations meet global standards for excellence, as confirmed by third-party certifications and audits. This approach guarantees that graduates of ACI Global's programs are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate today's dynamic business landscape.

World-Class Educational Principles and Global Reach

Operating globally, ACI Global has built a reputation for its ISO-certified training programs, which cover areas like workforce management, data management, product and service excellence, cybersecurity, and supply chain management. Their programs help companies achieve certification and develop talent that meets international standards.

Erskine stressed the importance of a robust process approach in training, which incorporates a business model that embraces continuous improvement. By prioritizing the development of personnel, ACI Global enables businesses to benchmark their performance, ensuring sustained success and resilience in an ever-changing global market.

“We provide more than just learning,” said Erskine.“Our mission is to offer organizations a path to sustained success by focusing on the growth and development of their greatest asset-their people.”

Driving Excellence in Education and Professional Certification

ACI Global's training model is built on a foundation of ethical principles and ISO standards. As a JAS-ANZ accredited organization, ACI Global continues to support companies in their journey towards excellence through Accelerating Continuous Improvement (ACI).

As part of their professional development guarantee, the organization follows up with businesses and trainees for three years post-certification, ensuring that progress is maintained and that the learning outcomes are continuously applied within their organizations.

About ACI Global

ACI Global is an ISO-certified international education and certification provider specializing in corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and continuous improvement training. With over 40 years of experience, ACI Global works closely with organizations across a variety of industries to enhance their operational capabilities and empower their personnel through high-quality educational programs. Learn more at .

