UNRWA: Israel Refuses Urgent Request For Evacuation Of Trapped Individuals In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza/ PNN

UNRWA's officer, Inas Hamdan, stated that Israel rejected an urgent request made by the agency to evacuate those trapped under the rubble due to the atrocities occurring in northern Gaza.

This came in remarks made by Hamdan early today, as famine escalates in the northern region amidst the ongoing aggression and ethnic cleansing faced by residents there.

The UN official noted, "Over the past two weeks, we have repeatedly warned that tightening the blockade on Jabalia and the northern governorate in general exacerbates the catastrophic situation, and ongoing Israeli military operations expose tens of thousands of civilians to imminent danger."

She added, "Furthermore, the military assault in northern Gaza is cutting off people's access to essential needs for their survival, including water."

She warned that "Jabalia Camp has been under siege for more than two weeks, and we are receiving reports about families trapped in their homes, with water and food running out. Images coming from the camp show residents running for their lives, with no safe place to seek refuge."

Regarding the medical situation, Hamdan stated, "On October 18, two of the last three remaining hospitals in northern Gaza (Al-Awda and Indonesian hospitals) were directly targeted, and these attacks are severely exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in northern Gaza."

She added, "In the Indonesian hospital, patients have died due to power outages and supply shortages. Since yesterday, an urgent request from the United Nations for access to northern Gaza to rescue those trapped under the rubble has not been acted upon by Israeli authorities."

