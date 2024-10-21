Intensive Israeli Airstrikes Hit Northern Gaza, Causing Widespread Destruction And Casualties In Jabalia

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza/ PNN

Gaza was subjected to a series of air and ground early today, resulting in numerous injuries and extensive damage to infrastructure and civilian property. According to a reporter from the official agency and local sources, Israeli warplanes targeted a house in Al-Tawba area of Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, leading to several injuries.

The sound of explosions echoed throughout Gaza City, stemming from the intensive strikes launched by Israeli warplanes. Additionally, Israeli artillery shelled several homes in Jabalia camp, with reports of further casualties among civilians.

In an ongoing escalation, Israeli occupation forces have resumed the demolition of homes in the western areas of Jabalia camp, as well as in Al Saftawi and Touwam regions in northern Gaza. Eyewitnesses reported that several residential buildings were destroyed in Al Saftawi area, displacing numerous families.

In another development, Israeli warplanes targeted Al Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, hitting populated areas, while the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza experienced intense artillery shelling, resulting in injuries among residents.

Yesterday, Israeli forces attacked two schools in Jabalia camp that were housing displaced individuals, leading to casualties among civilians. Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli military has maintained its intensive assault on Gaza using air, sea, and ground forces. According to the Health Ministry, the death toll has reached 42,603, with over 99,795 injured, the majority being women and children. Rescue teams are still working to recover thousands of missing persons believed to be trapped under the rubble.



