Mir Releases New Software To Improve Scalability And Cybersecurity For Its Autonomous Mobile Robots Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) MiR releases new software to improve scalability and cybersecurity for its autonomous mobile robots

Autonomous mobile robot maker Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) has launched MiR Fleet Enterprise – a scalable, flexible and secure fleet management software platform. This new software is designed to optimize overall material handling workflows to boost productivity.

MiR Fleet Enterprise solidifies MiR's position as the“one-stop shop” for internal logistics and material handling.

While MiR has consistently provided robust software, this latest release enhances its ability to deliver a full solution for advanced AMR hardware, sophisticated capabilities such as traffic management, and streamlined deployment processes, addressing the complex needs of enterprise-level customers seeking end-to-end solutions.

As the AMR market is expected to reach over 2.7 million units globally by 2027, according to research firm Interact Analysis, the demand for scalable software solutions is growing rapidly.

MiR Fleet Enterprise meets this demand with an innovative management platform that integrates seamlessly into existing IT infrastructures.

Jean-Pierre Hathout, president of MiR, says:“Software is a crucial differentiator for AMR brands, so we've rebuilt our fleet management platform from the ground up to set a new benchmark for the industry.

“MiR Fleet Enterprise is not just an upgrade, though. As part of our scaling strategy, we have transitioned from a polling-based API to a more efficient publish-subscribe model, enabling more responsive and streamlined data exchanges across systems for increased system performance.

“At the same time, it provides a solid, cyber-secured foundation for years to come, offering modularity and forward-looking features that will continuously evolve with customer needs and technological advancements.

“This new approach ensures that our customers' fleet of AMRs are always at the forefront of usability and innovation.”

With the increasing interconnection of AMR systems and IT environments, ensuring robust security measures is more crucial than ever. MiR Fleet Enterprise's design reflects MiR's commitment to cyber security, incorporating state-of-the-art security features to protect against cyber threats.

This focus on cybersecurity reinforces MiR's role as a leader in providing secure, scalable and reliable solutions.

Birol Esmer, head of software product management at MiR, says:“By incorporating advanced security measures and optimizing data exchange, MiR Fleet Enterprise addresses the critical need for robust cybersecurity in growing AMR fleets.

“Our integrated approach ensures that our customers receive reliable solutions that evolve with their needs for robust scalability while safeguarding their operations.”