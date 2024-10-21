Seventh Brunch Launches Franchise For Global Expansion At The 27Th Expofranchise In Lisbon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LISBOA, LISBOA, PORTUGAL, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Seventh Brunch network, known as the leading brunch brand in Portugal, has just announced its entry into the international franchise during the 27th edition of the Expofranchise, which took place last Friday and Saturday at the Pátio da Galé in Lisbon. With four successful units in Lisbon, Cascais, and Porto, and the first store in Madrid already being implemented, the brand seeks to expand its global presence.

Expofranchise, one of the largest franchising events in Portugal, stood out by bringing together more than 50 major brands from various sectors. Seventh Brunch, present in the food and beverage sector, was one of the highlights, presenting its profitable and innovative business model to interested investors.

During the event, Eduardo Volpato , the brand's founder, explained the choice for the franchise model: "We opted for the franchise model because we believe that the owner's proximity and daily involvement make a huge difference in the success of a restaurant. We already have five proprietary restaurants in Portugal-four Seventh and one Vivre Real Food-and the new unit in Madrid, near Gran Via, will also be ours. However, we want to limit the number of proprietary stores to a maximum of 10. The goal of franchising is precisely to find franchisees who share this vision and are willing to be present in the daily management of their stores, ensuring that the quality and experience of Seventh Brunch are maintained across all locations. A strong brand combined with the owner's direct involvement is a formula that brings far superior results."

Focusing on providing a unique gastronomic experience, Seventh Brunch offers dishes that combine fresh ingredients, innovative techniques, and a welcoming atmosphere. The brand also offers strong support to franchisees, including comprehensive training, centralized marketing, and an automated reservation system, ensuring the continuous success and expansion of the network.

The event gave visitors the opportunity to get to know brands such as Seventh Brunch, Nata Lisboa, Fireaway Pizza, and Remax, as well as participate in interactive experiences and talks on the future of franchising. Expofranchise proved to be an ideal platform for those looking to invest in successful brands and keep up with the latest industry trends.

With this presentation, Seventh Brunch reaffirms its ambition to conquer international markets and establish itself as a global reference in the brunch segment.

