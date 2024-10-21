Kay A. Oliver Selected As Top Award-Winning Author Of The Year In Fiction By IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kay A. Oliver, Celebrated Author & Writer, Marketer/Brand Specialist, Professor, Entertainment Executive, was recently selected as Top Award-Winning Author of the Year in fiction for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith close to four decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Oliver has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Oliver is an award-winning author with over 20 literary awards to her name, a Television Academy member, and a prominent figure in literature and entertainment. An innate storyteller with a creative spirit, Kay has illuminated her life's journey with an enduring passion for writing. Her mission is to craft captivating stories that ignite joy and engage readers with her signature easy-to-read style. Her books are irresistible page-turners, filled with unexpected twists that keep readers spellbound.With over 20 literary awards to her name, she is celebrated as a prolific storyteller of our time. With more than three decades of experience in Hollywood, Kay has worked on Emmy and Oscar-winning productions, infusing her writing with a blend of industry experience and unbridled imagination. Her reputation as a legendary storyteller continues to soar, solidifying her place among the greats of her era.A frequent guest on over 25 podcasts, Kay shares her passion for writing and offers valuable tips for both aspiring and seasoned authors. Her insights have inspired countless listeners, reflecting her commitment to nurturing new talent and her love for storytelling.Kay's impressive portfolio includes ten acclaimed novels, and her work has been featured in“iPain Magazine” and“Orange County News” multiple times. She holds degrees in Radio, TV, Film, and an MBA, combining her storytelling passion with a deep understanding of the entertainment industry. Kay is also a Professor at Stanton University.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Oliver earned her Bachelor's degree in 1986 from the University of California, Fullerton and her MBA in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix -CA.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Oliver has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was recognized by“Who's Who in America” and featured in“The Wall Street Journal”, Kay A. Oliver has been honored as“Woman of the Year Circle” by the National Association of Professional Women in 2014,“Who's Who Women of Influence” in 2024, and“Distinguished Woman of the Year 2023” by the City of Stanton. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December in New York City for her selection as Top Award-Winning Author of the Year in Fiction.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Oliver was a a chairperson for Beauty Bus Foundation, where they deliver dignity, hope and respite to chronically or terminally ill men, women and children and their caregivers through beauty and grooming services and pampering products. She is also a regular volunteer for Stand Up to Cancer.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Oliver for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Oliver attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Oliver for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Oliver attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field. 