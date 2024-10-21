(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





On October 18, the 2024 Shuibei (Autumn) China Jewelry Industry Development Pragmatic Forum was successfully held in Shenzhen, Baodu.

New ideas, activate brand change

At the“Sino-Italian Jewelry Brand Forum” held in the morning, the guests mainly gave speeches and discussions on the value of participation in the ceremony, the building of brand power, and the similarities and similarities of the Sino-Italian jewelry market.

When talking about the value of participating in the fashion festival for enterprises, Monica Cecchini, founder and president of Rome Jewellery Week and director of the Museum of Art of Rome in Italy, gave a wonderful sharing.

Relying on product power to shape brand power, at present, to drive brand power with product power, and then form core competitiveness, is the proposition of the times faced by the jewelry and fashion industry. Margaret Li, Istituto Marangoni Shenzhen Campus, Italy, focused on the topic of“Several Elements of Building“Brand Power”.

Ms. Rebecca, an expert in Italy jewelry, dialectically looked forward to the future of China's jewelry market from the current situation of the Italy jewelry market, and put forward her views through the comparison of the Chinese and Italian markets.







Alberto Sanseverino, who teaches at Istituto Marangoni in Italy, gave a lecture on“The Meaning and Value of Emotions in Brand Public Relations and Customer Experience”, and talked about how to build long-term brand loyalty through specific cases. The“Brand Innovation and Inheritance Roundtable Forum” presided over by Mr. Ding Longtao is the finale of the brand forum. Ms. Rebecca, Ms. Giorgia Zoppolato, Mr. Alberto Sanseverino, Ms. MargaretLi, Qian Jin, President of Tianjin Gold and Jewelry Industry Association and Chairman of Tianjin Golden Kylin Gold Jewelry Co., Ltd., and Fu Minyu, Vice President of Shenzhen Gold and Jewelry Culture Research Association and Chairman of Xinjiang Biluo Jewelry Co., Ltd., gathered to discuss more innovation space of Chinese jewelry brands.







Mr. Cao Yang, Chairman of the Organizing Committee and President of Shenzhen Gold and Jewelry Culture Research Association, made a concluding speech for the wonderful brand forum.

New trends, insight into the future of the industry

In the afternoon forum, the first thing to do was the analysis and outlook of the global diamond and gemstone market consumption trends. At present, the gold category is unique in the Chinese market, and whether diamonds and gemstones can turn the pattern around has become one of the topics that practitioners are most concerned about.

With the title of“Analysis of Global Supply Chain of Diamonds and Gemstones and Consumption Trends in the International Market in 2025”, Andrew Lucas, Dean of Education of GUILD Gemological Institute of United States, analyzed the key to the coordinated development of the upstream and downstream of the industry through detailed data.







Giorgia Zoppolato, a well-known expert in Italy's jewelry industry and an internationally renowned jewelry influencer, expressed her views on“High Jewelry and Visual Communication”.

At the“Diamond and Gemstone 2025 China Market Consumption Trend Roundtable Forum” hosted by Wei Xiang, General Manager of Shenzhen Jewelry Industry Service Co., Ltd., Ruby and Mayur Daga, President of Gilder Gem and Gemstone Laboratory, Founder of Gilder Gemological Institute, Wang Yueming, Chairman of Centennial Jewelry, and special guest Ang Li reviewed the current situation from a global perspective, predicted development, and put forward insights.

New design, blending Chinese and Western cultures

In the inheritance and continuation, Chinese jewelry design should be upright and innovative, from the traditional culture including Yingzui Chinese is upright, cross-field, cross-regional integration and development is innovation. The China-Italy Jewelry Design Forum is looking forward to opening up a huge treasure trove of oriental aesthetics for more jewelry designers, helping to draw more inspiration and energy and explore a new way of opening up Chinese culture.







Zheng Jing, Dean of the School of Art and Design at Nanjing Institute of Technology, delved into thealities and differences jewelry design expression between the East and the West various perspectives.







Icaro Carlos, a famous jewelry designer and fine jewelry expert from Portugal, talked about his understanding of the“world expression of Chinese elements” in jewelry design.

At the“East-West Integration” Chinese Elements World Expression Roundtable Forum, the host Mr. Zheng Jing and the guests Ms. Barbara Brocchi and Mr. Icaro Carlos, Gong Ping, associate professor of jewelry at Shenzhen Polytechnic University, and Liu Qiuyu, an independent jewelry designer, expressed their opinions to discuss the opportunities and challenges of“East-West Integration” and how to make Chinese aesthetics gain sustainable vitality in the integration.

In the warm atmosphere of international and domestic experts and scholars answering questions from guests, the 2024 Shuibei (Autumn) China Jewelry Industry Development Pragmatic Forum finally came to an end. At present, China's jewelry industry at the intersection of history and the future is still groping forward, and we also have reason to believe that with more visions, more collisions of ideas, and more dialogue, China's jewelry industry will finally break out of the circle, usher in high-quality development, and lead more brands and enterprises to sail to a broader world.