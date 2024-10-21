Minister Of Labor Meets Ambassador Of Palestine

Doha, Qatar: Minister of HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri met Monday with Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the State of Qatar HE Fayez Majed Abu Al Rab. The meeting discussed strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in labor fields, and ways to advance them.

