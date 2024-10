Roscon 2024: Orbbec Unveils GMSL2/FAKRA Stereo Vision 3D Camera Gemini 335Lg For Amrs And Robotic Arms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Featuring GMSL2 serializer and FAKRA connector, the Gemini 335Lg offers secure and reliable connectivity, designed to enhance the performance of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and robotic arms in challenging environments.

ODENSE, Denmark, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Orbbec , a global leader in 3D vision systems, announced the launch of the Gemini 335Lg Stereo Vision 3D Camera at ROSCon 2024 . As the latest addition to the Gemini 330 series, the Gemini 335Lg utilizes advanced Gigabit Multimedia Serial 2 (GMSL2) and a FAKRA connector, ensuring secure and reliable connectivity for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in fulfillment centers, warehouses, and factories, as well as for robotic arms in complex tasks such as bin-picking and palletizing/de-palletizing.

The Gemini 330 series

offers versatile 3D solutions, focusing on AMRs and robotic arms. These cameras operate in both passive and active laser-illuminated modes, ensuring high-quality depth and RGB output in challenging indoor and outdoor lighting conditions.

Key Features of Gemini 335Lg:

Built-in Depth Processing:

Equipped with Orbbec's latest depth engine, ASIC MX6800 , the camera processes high-resolution depth maps internally, freeing up bandwidth on the host processor for AI and robotics tasks.

Stable and Smooth Data Transmission : This GMSL2/FAKRA-powered and IP65-rated Gemini 335Lg supports high-speed transmission (bandwidth up to 6Gbps) and long-distance connection (up to 15 meters). It is also vibration-resistant and resilient in harsh environments, effectively preventing disconnections during high-speed movement, long-distance transmissions, and challenging conditions with uneven terrain, dust and water, and electromagnetic interference.

Streamlined Multi-Device Collaboration : The Gemini 335Lg supports the simultaneous connection of up to 16 cameras, providing precise synchronization of depth and color streams across devices for complex multi-camera setups.

Out-of-the-Box Experience :

Fully compatible with the latest NVIDIA Jetson, ROS, and ROS2 platforms, the Gemini 335Lg offers seamless integration, whether connecting through a GMSL2 camera board or directly to a complete system. The platform continues to expand to support a broad range of customer needs.

USB Support : Building on the foundation of the Gemini 335L, the Gemini 335Lg maintains the USB Type-C interface and data streaming performance while adding support for GMSL2 and FAKRA. Both cameras utilize a unified SDK, enabling seamless application development and validation on the Gemini 335Lg using existing work developed for the Gemini 335L.

"We are excited to introduce the Gemini 335Lg at ROSCon 2024," said Michael McSweeney, Vice President of Sales at Orbbec. "This new addition reflects our commitment to enhancing robotics solutions with advanced technology, offering greater stability and reliability for AMRs and robotic arms."

The Gemini 335Lg will be showcased at ROSCon 2024 as part of Orbbec's collaboration with Universal Robots

through their new UR AI Accelerator . The AI Accelerator integrates the Gemini 335Lg with Universal Robots PolyScope X

software and is powered by NVIDIA Isaac TM accelerated libraries and AI models, running on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX OrinTM

system-on-module. The AI Accelerator provides developers with an extensible platform to build applications, accelerate research and reduce time to market of AI products.

About Orbbec

Founded in 2013,

Orbbec has been on a mission to democratize robotics

and AI vision technology, offering products with exceptional performance and value spanning structured light, stereo vision and ToF technologies. Robotics vision AI developers and enterprises have deployed Orbbec products in thousands of robots, manufacturing, logistics, retail, 3D scanning, healthtech and fitness solutions. With in-house R&D, state-of-the-art factory, supply chain management and global support, Orbbec also offers ODM engagements for custom and embedded designs.

