Jason Schenker Delivers Closing Keynote For MHI 2024 Annual Conference 'The Collaborative Supply Chain'

Jason Schenker Spoke to Material Handling Executives for the MHI 2024 Annual on the Economy, Artificial Intelligence, Sustainability, and Geopolitics

- Jason Schenker, President of Prestige EconomicsCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Futurist Institute and Prestige Economics are pleased to announce that Jason Schenker , a globally recognized economist, futurist, and bestselling author, delivered the closing keynote address for the MHI 2024 Annual Conference on October 17, 2024.Mr. Schenker's presentation for the MHI 2024 Annual Conference,“The Collaborative Supply Chain,” was tailored for material handling, supply chain, and manufacturing leaders navigating an uncertain outlook with risks and opportunities in the year ahead and beyond.With his deep expertise in economics, supply chain, and future trends, Mr. Schenker delivered the closing keynote for this event. In his dynamics talk,“Into the Looking Glass: An Uncertain Outlook for the Economy and Financial Markets,” Mr. Schenker explored key trends shaping the future of material handling industries, U.S. supply chain businesses, and the economy.Drawing on exclusive research from Prestige Economics, Mr. Schenker offered insights into the economy, financial markets, non-partisan politics, and global geopolitics. He also integrated cutting-edge trend and technology insights from The Futurist Institute, including the transformative role of artificial intelligence and sustainability in the material handling industry.Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, MHI is the nation's largest material handling, logistics, and supply chain association. MHI is comprised of companies that make supply chains work to deliver knowledge, connections, industry leadership, and market access for manufacturing and supply chain professionals. MHI has over 975 members and 18 industry groups that power research and solution sourcing to drive innovations at world-class events.Reflecting on his keynote, Mr. Schenker shared,“I discussed the critical future trends that will shape the coming years, including opportunities in A.I., economic and financial trends, geopolitical risks, sustainability risks, political challenges, and other relevant topics for leading material handling executives.”Mr. Schenker's address emphasized seven critical themes essential for material handling leaders navigating future uncertainties, including:- Economic Outlook, Global Growth, and Manufacturing- The U.S. Labor Market and the Health of the Consumer- Recent Activity and Future Forecasts for the Material Handling Industry- Artificial Intelligence Opportunities- The Future of Sustainability- Cold War Two® Geopolitical and Supply Chain Risks- U.S. 2024 Election Uncertainty and RisksMr. Schenker provided outlooks and forecasts for U.S. GDP growth, inflation, unemployment, interest rates, the dollar, and material handling industry new orders, shipments, unfilled orders, and inventories. Mr. Schenker also shared actionable insights about the importance of leveraging A.I. technologies, derisking supply chains, anticipating sustainability priorities, and the impacts of multiple future trends.The CEO of MHI, John Paxton, remarked,“In his presentation, 'Into the Looking Glass: An Uncertain Outlook for the Economy and Financial Markets,' Jason delivered a high-energy discussion on future risks and opportunities, covering critical topics like inflation, interest rates, global supply chain risks, geopolitical tensions, A.I. opportunities, and the potential aftermath of the 2024 elections.”Following the event, Mr. Schenker expressed his appreciation:“It was an honor to speak to such a dedicated group of supply chain and material handling professionals.”Mr. Schenker's keynote speech for the MHI 2024 Annual Conference was originally scheduled for October 14 in Marco Island, Florida. However, due to Hurricane Milton, the event was shifted to a fully virtual format, with Mr. Schenker's keynote rescheduled for October 17 to ensure it reached its intended audience.About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker prepares leaders for the future. He is the President of Prestige Economics and the Chairman of The Futurist Institute. Mr. Schenker has given over 1,200 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews, including as a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. Over 1.2 million students have taken Jason's 40 LinkedIn Learning courses on business, leadership, economics, and finance. He is the author and editor of 36 books, including 15 bestsellers on economics, technology, finance, supply chain, and energy. Mr. Schenker holds master's degrees in Applied Economics from UNC Greensboro, Germanic Languages and Literature from UNC Chapel Hill, and Negotiation, Conflict Resolution, and Peacebuilding from CSU Dominguez Hills. He is also a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors and an Adjunct Fellow of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Jason Schenker is a 2024 LinkedIn Top Voice.- For more information about The Futurist Institute, visit- For more information about Prestige Economics, visit- For more information about Jason Schenker, visit

