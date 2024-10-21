MVA’S Expiry Date Arriving Soon, Says Mumbai BJP Chief Shelar (IANS Exclusive Interview)

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar says the Mahayuti-led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and Nationalist Party (NCP) remains unified with a clear and mutually-agreed seat sharing formula, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena(UBT) and NCP(SP) is facing internal squabbles over constituency allocation.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Shelar claims that the Mahayuti will come back to power after the elections. Here are some excerpts:

IANS: Although the BJP has announced the first list, talks for seat sharing among the Mahayuti are not yet concluded. Is it due to differences? The MVA is also struggling to arrive at an understanding. What is your take?

Shelar: There is remarkable unity and discipline within the Mahayuti alliance. We have finalised our seat-sharing proportions and accordingly our list of candidates has also been declared. There is also clarity that the elections will be contested under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. However, within the MVA, there is no consensus, no balanced seat-sharing arrangement and all their allied partners are embroiled in internal debates. Either before arriving at a consensus over seat sharing or immediately after the results, the MVA is sure to be in tatters after November 23. The MVA's expiry date is arriving soon.

IANS: How confident are you about the Mahayuti forming the government once again in Maharashtra?

Shelar: Absolutely confident. Every election is different in terms of the prevailing issues, subjects, developments and the overall ecosystem. We, as the Mahayuti, are confident of winning the elections as we have only focussed on working for the development of the state. We have decided to go out to the people of Maharashtra with the list of development works and initiatives undertaken.

IANS: Do you fear fake narratives will impact the results like during the Lok Sabha elections?

Shelar: Fake narratives were spread during the Lok Sabha elections which had impacted us. Today, once again, conspiracies to spread lies and fake narratives are being made. It is our job to stop the fake narrative and to speak in the interest of the people of Mumbai and Maharashtra. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged that 1,000-odd acres of land has been transferred in the name of Adani. I challenged him to give evidence to prove his statement. If Aaditya Thackeray has the courage, he should come forward for an open discussion and counter our questions. He is behaving like a spokesperson of urban Naxals and deliberately trying to spread lies, disturbance and unrest and create an image that there is anarchy in the state.

IANS: You have been targeting the MVA over 'Vote Jihad'. What is your comment?

Shelar: The MVA leaders are resorting to doing politics of appeasement. We have always believed in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Our Hindutva also revolves around development of all elements of society. We believe in taking everybody together in our march of progress. Why should Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya get worried about it? The Mahayuti government is working towards ensuring homes for the poor in Dharavi. But they are making attempts to incite Dharavikars and spread fear in the minds of the poor Marathi, Muslim, Dalits making them believe that they will never get their rightful homes in Dharavi.

IANS: What is the Mahayuti's agenda for the forthcoming Assembly elections?

Shelar: Our agenda is development. The Mahayuti government believes in delivering on its promises. The government launched the Coastal Road, the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg, the Mumbai-Delhi corridor, bullet train and much more. Through schemes like the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, the government started transferring money in the bank accounts of women, made ST travel free, deposited money in the bank accounts of senior citizens, and gave waivers to farmers over electricity bills. Today, the common citizen is concerned about the development of his city, state and the nation and we believe in favour of development.

