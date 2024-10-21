U.S. And Canadian Warships Navigate Taiwan Strait, Prompting Chinese Response

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On October 20, 2024, two warships from the United States and Canada sailed through the Taiwan Strait. The USS Higgins, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, led the way.



It was joined by HMCS Vancouver, a Halifax-class frigate of the Royal Canadian Navy . This passage sparked immediate reactions from China and other nations in the region.



The Taiwan Strait, a 180-kilometer (112-mile) wide waterway, separates mainland China from Taiwan. It has long been a source of tension between China and other countries.



The United States and its allies regularly conduct freedom of navigation operations in these waters. They aim to reinforce the strait's status as an international waterway.



China, however, views these actions differently. Beijing considers Taiwan as part of its territory. It has not ruled out using force to bring the island under its control.







Chinese officials quickly responded to the transit. They claimed that such actions threaten peace and stability in the region.

Increased Naval Activity in the Taiwan Strait

This naval passage came just a week after China's large-scale military exercises around Taiwan. On October 14, China deployed a record number of military aircraft and vessels.



These drills, named "Joint Sword-2024B," tested China's sea-air combat readiness and joint operations capabilities. The international community closely watched these developments.



More than 30 countries spoke out against China's recent military drills. They emphasized the importance of maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait . Nations like Japan, the UK, France, and Australia called on China to show restraint.



The US Navy's 7th Fleet released a statement about the transit. They said it demonstrated the commitment to freedom of navigation for all nations. This principle is crucial for international maritime law and global trade.



Legal experts often cite the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in such situations. This treaty ensures that all vessels have the right to navigate through international straits.



The US Navy maintains that both ships stayed within international waters during their passage. This was not the first joint transit by the USS Higgins and HMCS Vancouver.



They previously navigated the strait together in September 2022. Other US allies, including Germany and Japan, have also sent warships through these waters recently.



As tensions persist, the world watches the Taiwan Strait closely. The actions of naval forces in this region carry significant geopolitical weight.



They reflect the complex relationships between China, Taiwan, the United States, and other global powers. The situation remains fluid, with both sides asserting their positions through military presence and diplomacy.



As events unfold, the international community remains alert to potential implications for regional stability and global politics.

