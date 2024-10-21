Family Development Foundation Concludes Its Successful Participation In GITEX Global 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, October 21, 2024:

The Family Development Foundation (FDF) concluded its participation in GITEX Global 2024, the largest event of its kind in the region. During the event, the Foundation exhibited its 'Digital System for Social Support for Senior Citizens and Residents', which was developed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of responses to their needs, improve services offered to ensure better quality of life and ensure a supportive environment that fosters stability within the community.

Through its participation, FDF aimed to highlight its efforts to enhance the quality of life for senior citizens. The Foundation has been committed to ensuring that senior citizens play a vital role in the UAE's comprehensive development, with a focus on improving their care and addressing their diverse needs. It also strives to promote the integration and empowerment of seniors, both within their families and the community.

Her Excellency Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of FDF, said:“Our participation in GITEX Global 2024 marks a key step to highlight all efforts and launch various initiatives to support senior citizens and residents.” Furthermore, she explained the Foundation maintains a comprehensive single database of senior citizens in Abu Dhabi. It stems from FDF's mandated role and its core belief, reflected in the slogan, 'If you do not reach us, we will reach you proactively' and reinforces the Foundation's commitment to its strategy of supporting this key segment of society.

In addition, H.E. Al Rumaithi shed light on the significance of its digital services developed to improve the quality of life of both senior citizens and residents. These digital services were launched in accordance with the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and 'Mother of the Nation'. These directives are focused on reinforcing efforts, harnessing resources and offering comprehensive support for initiatives that improve the welfare and quality of life for senior citizens, ensuring their stability and promoting happiness and well-being. This dedication underscores FDF's role as a responsible authority for senior citizens, aligning with H.H. Sheikha Fatima's vision by delivering a wide range of proactive and digital programs tailored to their needs, identifying them as a key force in driving sustainable development.

H.E. Al Rumaithi further highlighted the digital system unveiled by the Foundation during GITEX Global 2024, which is designed to offer social support for senior citizens and residents. This smart, responsive and integrated system consolidates all data of senior citizens, providing a proactive customer journey based on precise data analysis. The system starts its procedures with a simple questionnaire to assess each customer's condition, automatically directing them to the appropriate services based on their specific needs. An integrated profile is created for each individual, which includes medical data, an evaluation of their economic and housing status, and a comprehensive assessment. This streamlined approach enables FDF to better understand their needs and curate services accordingly for each beneficiary in the next phase.

Additionally, H.E. Al Rumaithi stressed the importance of achievement indicators for services provided to senior citizens and residents. The Foundation revealed these indicators at its pavilion during GITEX 2024, which showed that 152,230 senior citizens and their families participated in the social activities of Barakat Al Dar club. Furthermore, 29,716 senior citizens had their conditions assessed from the total number of senior citizens and residents registered in the Foundation's database. Meanwhile, 67,762 senior citizens and their families participated in Barakat Al Dar club, and 84,468 individuals took part in its daily activities. Additionally, 6,034 senior citizens attended rehabilitation workshops, and 39,271 senior citizens received Barkitna Card.

The Foundation continues to provide a comprehensive social, health, psychological and recreational care, ensuring full integration of this key segment into the society and fostering a sustainable, safe and stable life for them. By reducing their burdens, facilitating access to services and offering complete social support, FDF improves their quality of life and empowers them to actively engage in society. Being regarded as the blessing of the household, senior citizens are an integral part of the Emirati society.