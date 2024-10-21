Palestinian Sources: Israeli Occupation's Gaza Assault Continues, 37 Remains Salvaged

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- The remains of 37 Palestinians were salvaged in the Gaza Strip despite the ongoing onslaught of the Israeli throughout the Gaza Strip especially in Jabalia in the north, said authorities on Monday.

According to separate statements by the Civil Defense and medical staff, bodies were uncovered throughout the Gaza Strip in the 381 day of the inhumane Israeli military aggression, which heavily focused its operations on Jabalia, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun in the last 17 days.

The Israeli occupation forces operations lead to the death of scores of people, leaving the northern part of the Gaza Strip as an open graveyard for bodies scattered through. (end)

wab













