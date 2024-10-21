What Does Class Mean Today In Britain? Podcast

Author: Laura Hood

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Social class continues to influence British people's opportunities and the way they think about them, even if the boundaries between those classes have shifted.

In the third part of Know Your Place: what happened to class in British politics, a podcast series from The Conversation Documentaries , we explore how class is defined and measured, and how the UK's changing class identity interacts with identity politics.

Over the course of the last half century, there's been a big shift in the make up of the labour market, and a decline in what are traditionally considered working class jobs , such as in manufacturing. And yet, data from the annual British Social Attitudes (BSA) survey run by the National Centre for Social Research, found that 52% of people identify as working class compared with 43% who identify as middle class.

According to Oliver Heath, professor of politics at Royal Holloway University of London, who co-authored the chapter on class for the BSA report in 2023 , people still think about themselves in class terms to exactly the same degree as they did 40 years ago.

The growth of self-employment, and in particular the gig economy, has disrupted the UK's traditional class structure, according to Daniel Evans, a lecturer of criminology, sociology and social policy at Swansea University.

Evans argues this has also muddled what it means to be part of the petit bourgeoisie, someone who own the means of your own production in a Marxist sense.

Education, education, education

Amid these shifts, education has become a dominant force in recent years, overriding class defined by occupation or income as the most influential factor in voter behaviour. According to Paula Surridge, professor of political sociology at the University of Bristol, this was true for the Brexit vote too, she says.

Town and gown: Britain's modern political divide. Shutterstock

This can be a tricky dynamic to talk about. The education divide is not a term intended to deliver a value judgement but describes two distinct experiences of life. The university population in the UK has exploded since the 1990s and going to university has a profound effect on a person's outlook, according to John Curtice, professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde and senior research fellow at Natcen:

