Zelensky: 3,767 Ukrainians Freed From Russian Captivity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a total of 3,767 Ukrainian men and women had been returned from Russian captivity.

The head of the Ukrainian state reported this via X, Ukrinform saw.

"Torture, humiliation, and hunger-these are what our Ukrainian people endure in Russian prisons and camps. We have managed to bring 3,767 Ukrainians home. Almost all of them required long-term and rehabilitation. Russia continues to illegally detain thousands more of our people and forcibly relocate children," Zelensky wrote.

He noted that, together with everyone in the world who values human life, all must be done to free everyone held by Russia. "We are counting on the support of the Vatican and all our partners!" added the president.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 19, Ukraine managed to free 95 military service members from Russian captivity, 20 of whom had been sentenced to life imprisonment in Russia for defending their own land from the aggressor.