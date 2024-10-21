'Born Bold': Kazakhstan Launches Global Investment Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) M Mazharul Haque | The Peninsula

Astana: Kazakhstan launched 'Born Bold' international campaign recently to showcase the country's dynamic, forward-thinking approach to economic growth, social progress and innovation.

The campaign strives to make Kazakhstan a hub for and innovation in the Central Asia, linking Europe and Asia through strategic trade, logistics and infrastructure, and technological projects.

“We invite global investors, businesses, and innovators to harness the bold spirit of our population, explore Kazakhstan's many opportunities, engage with our vibrant economy, and contribute to a shared vision of sustainable progress,” said a media handbook released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.



The slogan speaks of the character of the nation. Kazakh people are known for their ambition and innovation qualities that have driven the country's progress throughout its history.

“By choosing the word 'Bold,' we are emphasising the confidence with which Kazakhstan is stepping onto the global stage, ready to engage with the world and showcase our potential,” it added.

The campaign highlights Kazakhstan's strategic sectors such as energy, logistics, education, and tourism, positioning the country as a bold and attractive destination for global businesses, investments, and cultural exchange.

It promotes Kazakhstan's economic diversification, reducing reliance on traditional sectors and positioning the country as a leader in new industries, from AI and technology to renewable energy and finance. This campaign reflects Kazakhstan's long-term commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration, based on the principles of international peace and cooperation.

“Most importantly, we have centred the campaign around Kazakhstan's most valuable asset: its people. In addition to capturing the unique Kazakh mindset. The campaign highlights a workforce that is young, highly educated, skilled, digitally native, and dynamic,”the handbook said.

The campaign highlights Kazakhstan's bold approach, which set it apart from other nations. It also promotes the country's strong credentials and potential across key sectors: logistics and transportation, youth and education, energy and environment and tourism and culture.

“In Kazakhstan, our unique approach has always set us apart. We offer unrivalled access to Eastern and Western markets; boast a wealth of natural resources; offer a highly skilled workforce; and have a government dedicated to supporting growth. Investing in Kazakhstan means tapping into a rapidly expanding economy. That's why forward-thinking investors choose Kazakhstan,” it added.

“Kazakhstan is home to a highly skilled workforce: ready to level up your business. Ranking 36th in the world on the UN Education Index, and top 10 in global literacy (at 100%), we're educating tomorrow's digital stars. World-leading partnerships with the likes of Microsoft, Amazon and Mastercard are breaking new ground. Simply put, Kazakhstan is a world-class innovation hub, setting the bar for higher education,” the handbook said.

Kazakhstan's capability is fuelled by the diversity of their students. It attracts a hugely diverse mix of international students, from Central Asia, China, India and beyond.

Fifteen foreign universities have established themselves in Kazakhstan, with seven more scheduled to open in the next five years. These include top-tier universities from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, South Korea, India and China.

Kazakhstan's location offers investors unparalleled access to markets in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

“Kazakhstan has always been pivotal in facilitating trade between the East and West. And today, we're advancing this legacy with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), aka the Middle Corridor. It modernises the ancient Silk Road connecting Europe and Asia. It's poised to revolutionise the global trade.

“The benefits include enhanced security, regional integration, and reducing freight transport times,” it said.

According to UN estimates, Kazakhstan has the potential to produce over 10 times as much energy as it needs. As the ninth largest country in the world, it presents investors with acres of untapped space.

Over half of the country offers wind speeds high enough for energy generation. The country is poised to become a significant exporter through the green Middle Corridor.

Kazakhstan is situated where the world's most diverse landscapes and cities can be found.“With forests, deserts, lakes, mountains, and canyons side by side, it's easy to think you're in the French Alps one minute and the Sahara the next,” it said.