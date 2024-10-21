Titan International, Inc. Repurchases 8.0 Million Shares From MHR Fund Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, announced it completed the repurchase of 8.0 million shares of common stock from MHR Fund Management for $57.6 million ($7.20 per share) in cash.

MHR Fund Management is led by Mark Rachesky, who has been a member of Titan International Inc's Board of Directors since 2014.

Paul Reitz, Titan's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Titan's Board of Directors was presented with an opportunity for our to repurchase 8.0 million shares (11% of outstanding shares) at $7.20 per share from MHR Fund Management. Titan's balance sheet is in a healthy position prior to this transaction with approximately $225 million in cash and a current net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.9 times using trailing twelve months financial results. Our Board of Directors and management team believe that the long-term prospects for Titan are strong, making this a sound investment of capital."

The transaction was approved by Titan's Board of Directors, with no impact on the preexisting share repurchase authorization, and funded using a combination of availability on the Company's revolving credit facility and available cash.



Titan Chairman Maurice Taylor, Jr. added "In my 50 plus years in the business, I never have seen a better future for Titan. Paul Reitz and his team are setting Titan up to grow. No other company in the world has the range and manufacturing capacity of wheels and tires that Titan does. The test of super-sized Titan LSW single wheels and tires has proven that crop yields increased around 5% and fuel savings up to 1/3 gallon per acre versus dual standard tire setups. Farmers are ordering new equipment with these new LSW super-singles or changing out current equipment.

It's taken a long time to get the attention of end-users but, now it's there. It's really great to see Titan as the leader of wheels and tires in the world of farming and I believe the future will be good for the Company."

Taylor concluded "The US Army has used super-singles on trucks for over 15 years, and Titan will soon be building wheels and tires in the LSW design for them to test. The Army is looking at newly-designed trucks, with production levels of 100,000 over ten years. That is a significant amount of wheels and tires, and I'm excited about the opportunity that presents for Titan!"

About Titan : Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI ) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products.

Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit

.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "would," "could," "potential," "may," "will," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, these assumptions are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, some of which are beyond Titan International, Inc.'s control. As a result, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial performance; the effect of a recession on the Company and its customers and suppliers; changes in the Company's end-user markets into which the Company sells its products as a result of domestic and world economic or regulatory influences or otherwise; changes in the marketplace, including new products and pricing changes by the Company's competitors; the Company's ability to maintain satisfactory labor relations; unfavorable outcomes of legal proceedings; the Company's ability to comply with current or future regulations applicable to the Company's business and the industry in which it competes or any actions taken or orders issued by regulatory authorities; availability and price of raw materials; levels of operating efficiencies; the effects of the Company's indebtedness and its compliance with the terms thereof; changes in the interest rate environment and their effects on the Company's outstanding indebtedness; unfavorable product liability and warranty claims; actions of domestic and foreign governments, including the imposition of additional tariffs; geopolitical and economic uncertainties relating to the countries in which the Company operates or does business; risks associated with acquisitions, including difficulty in integrating operations and personnel, disruption of ongoing business, and increased expenses; results of investments; the effects of potential processes to explore various strategic transactions, including potential dispositions; fluctuations in currency translations; risks associated with environmental laws and regulations; risks relating to our manufacturing facilities, including that any of our material facilities may become inoperable; risks relating to financial reporting, internal controls, tax accounting, and information systems; and the other risks and factors detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those reports. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statements included in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events, or for any other reason, except as required by law.

SOURCE Titan International, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED