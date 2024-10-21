Complycube Is The First UK DIATF-Certified IDSP Delivering Real-Time Driver Licensing Agency Checks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Real-Time Driver Licensing Agency Checks

- Mohamed Alsalehi, Chief Officer at ComplyCubeLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ComplyCube , a global RegTech100 solution, is proud to announce that it has become the first UK DIATF-certified Identity (IDSP) to offer real-time checks of driver entitlements, endorsements, and disqualifications through the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) API.This innovative integration enhances the platform's capability to deliver precise and secure driver credential verification services, particularly benefiting industries such as Mobility as a Service (MaaS) , where comprehensive driver background checks are essential.In 2023, the transportation sector was identified as one of the top five industries most impacted by identity fraud, underscoring the critical need for effective identity verification and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes. Addressing this challenge, ComplyCube's integration with the DVLA API allows businesses to instantly verify driving license validity directly from the DVLA's authoritative database. This real-time access ensures that the data is accurate and current and significantly enhances services operating in the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) sector.The DVLA, a UK government organization responsible for maintaining driver and vehicle records, provides a crucial service through its API by enabling the authentication of key driver data points. With this integration, ComplyCube allows businesses to confirm the validity of driving licenses, check for records of infractions and penalties, and assess any restrictions on the types of vehicles a driver is permitted to operate.This comprehensive driver assurance process is vital for ensuring both the competency and the authenticity of the drivers' credentials and information.Mohamed Alsalehi, Chief Technology Officer at ComplyCube, emphasized the importance of this development, stating,“With real-time DVLA checks, we deliver unmatched accuracy and security in up-to-date driver assurances. This integration showcases our dedication to providing top-tier security by leveraging the most reliable sources to combat fraud and ensure full compliance for our clients.”ComplyCube's driver authentication solution, now enhanced by the DVLA integration, facilitates rapid and precise driver screening. This is particularly crucial for sectors such as MaaS, vehicle hire, fleet management, logistics, delivery, and ride-hailing, where driver suitability and competence are critical for safety and compliance. The integration allows for a full background check, including verifying the driver's credentials, such as license validity and driving history, to ensure that only qualified and legitimate drivers are cleared, thereby enhancing safety and trust in the industry."Our integration with the DVLA API is transformative for the Mobility industry," said Harry Varatharasan, Chief Product Officer at ComplyCube. "By enabling real-time checks, we empower businesses to make quick, informed decisions, which in turn enhances safety and builds customer trust. This advancement aligns perfectly with our mission to build trust at scale by providing robust identity verification solutions that help our clients safeguard their operations and customers."As a UK DIATF-certified IDSP, ComplyCube continues to lead the way in offering advanced identity verification solutions that meet the evolving needs of various industries. By integrating authoritative sources like the DVLA and expanding coverage in the US with the AAMVA, ComplyCube strengthens its commitment to protecting businesses against fraud and ensuring regulatory compliance globally.With capabilities ranging from advanced document verification and biometric checks to Right to Work, DBS checks, and AML screening, ComplyCube's platform stands out as a reliable and comprehensive solution for businesses seeking secure and reliable driver credential verification. The integration with the DVLA API is the latest enhancement to its suite of services, reinforcing ComplyCube's position as the market leader for companies looking to build trust online.As ComplyCube expands its global footprint, its AI-powered SaaS platform remains at the forefront of the identity verification industry, helping businesses navigate complex regulatory environments and protect against fraud.About ComplyCubeComplyCube is a leading SaaS and API platform specializing in Identity Verification (IDV), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance. Serving a global market across various industries, ComplyCube offers a comprehensive, ISO-certified platform known for rapid omnichannel integration. With user-friendly solutions, including Low/No-Code options, APIs, Mobile SDKs, and CRM Integrations, ComplyCube continues to be a top choice for businesses seeking reliable, secure, and scalable identity verification and compliance solutions.Official Website:X:LinkedIn:About DVLAThe Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) is a UK government agency responsible for maintaining drivers' and vehicles' registers. The DVLA API allows authorized third parties to access real-time driving entitlement, endorsement, and disqualification records of drivers, ensuring driver and user safety as well as compliance with UK regulations.Official Website:

