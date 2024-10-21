Biomed Industries Presents Phase I Results Of Its Oral Quadruple Receptor Agonist NA-931 At The 2024 Obesity Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Biomed Industries, Inc. logo

NA-931 for weight loss

pipeline

Biomed Industries, Inc. Presents Positive Phase I Results for Oral Quadruple Receptor Agonist NA-931 for Obesity at Obesity International Conference

- Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of BiomedSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Biomed Industries, Inc . has presented topline results from its Phase I clinical trial evaluating NA-931, a once-daily, oral quadruple receptor agonist, at the International Conference on Obesity held on October 16-17, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of Biomed Industries, delivered a keynote presentation titled“NA-931: A Novel Quadruple IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, and Glucagon Receptor Agonist Reduces Body Weight Without Muscle Loss” at the conference, showcasing this innovative approach to weight management.Significant Advancement in Obesity Treatment:NA-931 represents a breakthrough in obesity treatment, offering a multi-targeted approach beyond current therapies, which often focus on GLP-1 or dual receptor combinations like GLP-1 and GIP. Unlike existing medications, NA-931 not only promotes weight loss but also preserves muscle mass, with fewer adverse effects typically associated with obesity treatments.The quadruple receptor action of NA-931 leverages the combined effects of Insulin-like Growth Factor 1 (IGF-1), which regulates fuel metabolism and body composition. By also targeting GIP, GLP-1, and Glucagon receptors, NA-931 demonstrates effectiveness in promoting weight loss, particularly in non-diabetic patients with obesity when combined with diet and exercise. IGF-1's modulation of glucagon secretion further enhances its metabolic control benefits.The Phase I trial, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, involved overweight or obese participants, including those with type 2 diabetes. NA-931 demonstrated dose-dependent reductions in body weight, achieving a clinically meaningful reduction of -6.4%, or 5.1% relative to placebo after 28 days of treatment (p < 0.001). Notably, NA-931 showed no significant gastrointestinal-related adverse events and no muscle loss, positioning it as a well-tolerated option for weight management.Key Study Highlights:.Body Weight Reduction: Over the 28-day multiple ascending dose (MAD) study, participants treated with NA-931 experienced an average weight reduction of up to 6.8%, or 5.1% compared to placebo (p < 0.001). During the 12-week open-label extension phase, participants receiving 150 mg of NA-931 daily achieved body weight reductions of up to 12.7%, or 10.4% relative to placebo..Safety and Tolerability: In the 28-day trial, 86% of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were rated as insignificant, with only mild nausea reported in 8.3% of participants at the highest dose (150 mg/day). No vomiting occurred at any dose level. During the 12-week study, mild nausea was reported in 16.6% of participants at the highest dose, with diarrhea reported in 8.3%..Pharmacokinetics: Pharmacokinetic data support a once-daily dosing regimen for NA-931, with consistent blood levels regardless of fasting or high-fat meals, allowing flexible dosing schedules.Looking Ahead:“The Phase I results of NA-931 highlight its potential as a first-in-class oral quadruple receptor agonist for weight loss, with excellent safety and efficacy,” said Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of Biomed Industries.“We are excited to advance NA-931 to Phase II trials, aiming to provide a more comprehensive and well-tolerated treatment option for obesity.”A Phase II clinical trial of NA-931 is currently underway, with topline results expected in Q1 2025.The Urgent Need for Effective Obesity Treatments:Obesity remains a critical global health challenge, contributing to comorbidities such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, liver disease, and chronic kidney disease. More than 650 million people worldwide are affected by obesity, and this figure is expected to surpass 50% of the global population by 2035. Current treatments often target limited aspects of the condition, underscoring the need for more comprehensive therapies like NA-931.About the NA-931 Study:The NA-931-050 study is a Phase I randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of NA-931 in overweight or obese adults, with or without type 2 diabetes. The full clinical protocol is available on ClinicalTrials (ID: NCT06615700).About Biomed Industries, Inc.Biomed Industries, Inc. is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapeutics that address unmet medical needs. Its innovative research platform has produced treatments for conditions including Alzheimer's disease, ALS, Traumatic Brain Injury, Major Depressive Disorder, Diabetes, Obesity, MASH, Stroke, and rare diseases like Rett Syndrome.For more information, visit:Contact:Michael WillisBiomed Industries, Inc.San Jose, CA 95131 USATel: 800-824-5135Email: ...Website:

Dr. Lloyd L. Tran

Biomed Industries, Inc.

+1 800-824-5135

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Biomed introduction video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.