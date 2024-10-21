Justin Dolly Joins Ory As Chief Customer And Security Officer Concurrent With The Rollout Of The Ory Enterprise License

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jeff Kukowski, CEO, Ory CorpSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ory Corp announced today that Justin Dolly has joined the company as Chief Customer and Security Officer, adding depth of security expertise and industry perspective to help our community and customers transition from legacy and homegrown IAM/CIAM providers to modern and trusted architectures.Dolly's global security experience has been proven over decades of CISO leadership positions with CBS Interactive / CNET Networks, ServiceNow, VMWare, Malwarebytes, SecureAuth, Sauce Labs and others. He is current or past Board member or Advisor to a myriad of technology organizations including CloudBolt, Mammoth Cyber & pEp Security, SA.Dolly's arrival is an accelerator of solutions to customer needs and concurrent with the rollout the anticipated Ory Enterprise License (OEL) that is intended to meet the support and production demands of enterprises that run compliance-oriented and mission-critical products and services. A recent Ory study conducted within its OSS community showed that 66 percent of those surveyed want help with best practices, architecture and implementation while 50 percent desire a support relationship as well. The OEL is designed for customers that want to self-host Ory and to meet production requirements with Ory's latest binaries, best practices and 24/7 support to ensure their users IAM infrastructure is scalable, compliant and resilient.“The IAM industry is at a critical turning point where homegrown solutions and legacy providers are being replaced by more innovative solutions that prioritize modern architecture and the flexibility to adapt to ever-evolving customer requirements,” said Dolly.“I've admired how trusted Ory is within the developer community through its open-source roots and amazed by the sheer scale of the projects and identities managed using Ory. I'm excited to join the Ory open-source community.”“Justin has sat in every seat along the customer journey, from Network Engineer at Wells Fargo many years ago to CISO, CIO and Advisor to some of the most respected names in the Security industry,” said Jeff Kukowski, CEO of Ory Corp.“Justin will ensure that our clients not only achieve their business goals but do so with modern IAM solutions that are built for the future, not handcuffed by legacy solutions.”“Ory was built in the open-source community from the ground up to address the needs of security-forward developers and the companies and customers they serve,” said Aeneas Rekkas, co-founder and CTO of Ory Corp.“Justin adds additional depth to our open source, security and enterprise skills, and is a perfect team member to help us continue to accelerate the success of our customers across the variety of industries they serve.”# # #About Ory CorpWith tens of thousands of active projects, and trillions of identities managed across its open-source and managed environments, Ory is on a mission to redefine what it means to secure digital identities. Our open-source IAM solutions are designed to empower businesses with the tools they need to protect their users, services and things, and maintain compliance. Ory provides a modern and modular approach to IAM programs that provides unmatched scale, UX and deployment flexibility. From free to self-managed and supported enterprise licenses to a fully managed and compliant global service, Ory provides unmatched flexibility and only charges for what is used.

