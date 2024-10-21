Supply Chain Management Market Size To Surpass USD 64.86 Billion By 2032 With A 11.8% CAGR From 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Supply Chain Management Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers comprehensive analysis of Size, Share, Scope, Demand, Growth, Value, Opportunities, Statistics, Industry Trends, Industry Share, Revenue Analysis, Revenue Forecast, Future Scope, Challenges, Growth Drivers, leaders, graph, insights, Research Report, companies, overview, outlook and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. The Supply Chain Management market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for flexible and multifunctional office spaces. As companies prioritize collaboration and adaptability in their work environments, smart glass solutions that can switch between transparent and opaque states offer a modern approach to space management. Technological advancements in switchable glass and electrochromic materials have improved performance and affordability, making these solutions more accessible. Additionally, the rise of remote work and hybrid office models is pushing businesses to create dynamic spaces that can be easily reconfigured. With a growing emphasis on aesthetics and privacy, the Supply Chain Management market is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years.

The global supply chain management market is anticipated to grow from USD 29.71 Billion in 2023 to USD 64.86 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Top Key players in Global Supply Chain Management Market Report:

SAP, Oracle, Infor, Descartes, Manhattan Associates, IBM, Logility, Kinaxis, Blue Yonder, Körber, Coupa, Epicor, BluJay, OMP, E2open, JAGGAER, Zycus, GEP, Tive, Calista

Market Segment and sub segment:

Supply Chain Management Market by Component

Solution

Service

Supply Chain Management Market by Solution Type

Transportation Management System

Warehouse Management System

Supply Chain Planning

Procurement And Sourcing

Manufacturing Execution System

Supply Chain Management Market by Deployment Mode

On-premise

On-Demand/Cloud-Based

Supply Chain Management Market by Industry Vertical

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Transportation and Logistics

Automotive

Others

Supply Chain Management Market Trends

Adoption of advanced technologies is driving the market growth

The integration and deployment of modern technologies is a prominent trend observed in the supply chain management market. Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain are among the technologies that are being used more and more to improve supply chain systems' responsiveness, efficiency, and transparency. While IoT allows for real-time tracking and monitoring of commodities, AI and ML aid in predictive analytics, demand forecasting, and optimization. Blockchain makes supply chain transactions transparent and safe. Businesses are putting money into these technologies in order to cut expenses, improve productivity, and obtain a competitive advantage in a changing global marketplace. The market CAGR is driven by this aspect.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

– Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

– North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

– South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

