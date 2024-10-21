Augmented Reality Market Size To Worth USD 144.43 Billion By 2030 With A 29.5% CAGR By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Augmented Reality Market

Augmented Reality include Microsoft Corporation, Wikitude GmbH, Zugara, Inc., Google, Inc

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The report presents the analysis of the global Augmented Reality Market and is a well-researched data presentation. The report explores some of the most important aspects of the worldwide Augmented Reality Market and demonstrates how market dynamics, pricing, competition, gross margin, and consumption are going to impact the market's performance. The study includes detailed company profiles of the leading players in the Augmented Reality Market in addition to a comprehensive analysis of the competition landscape. Accurate market statistics, such as production, revenue, market value, volume, market share, and growth rate, are summarized in it.

The global Augmented Reality Market is projected to reach USD 144.43 billion by 2029 from USD 14.10 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 29.5% from 2024 to 2030.

List of the Top Key Players of the Market

Microsoft Corporation, Wikitude GmbH, Zugara, Inc., Google, Inc., PTC, Inc., Magic Leap, Inc., Daqri LLC, Lenovo, Seiko Epson, and Vuzix

Augmented Reality Market Growth Factors

Over the course of the forecast period, the augmented reality (AR) market is anticipated to grow as businesses look for new ways to use this technology, with a focus on giving end users a unique and interesting experience. The increasing use of mobile augmented reality (AR) technology, made possible by the growing popularity of portable electronics like smartphones and smart glasses, is one of the main factors fueling this growth. It is anticipated that this trend will have a major impact on the market's growth by enabling a more engaging and mobile-friendly experience.

Augmented Reality Market Segmentation Analysis

Augmented Reality Market by Component, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Hardware

Software

Augmented Reality Market by Display, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Head-Mounted Display and Smart Glass

Head-Up Display

Handheld Devices

Augmented Reality Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Education

E-Commerce and Retail

Gaming and Entertainment

Healthcare

Industrial and Manufacturing

Augmented Reality Market Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology, and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Augmented Reality International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Electrical Services

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Augmented Reality Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Augmented Reality Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Augmented Reality Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Augmented Reality Industry 2024-2032

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Augmented Reality with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Electrical Services

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Augmented Reality Market Research Report

Key Question Answered in Report

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Augmented Reality Market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the current CAGR of the Augmented Reality Market?

What are the Augmented Reality market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the highest competitors in Augmented Reality market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter's five techniques?

What is the Augmented Reality market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

