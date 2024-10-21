Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly Report On Share Buybacks
Date
10/21/2024 2:16:00 AM
Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 14 October 2024 – 18 October 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 42:
|
| Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
| Amount (DKK)
| Accumulated, last announcement
| 6,195,546
| 12.60
| 78,047,428
| 14 October 2024
| 3,000
| 13.61
| 40,830
| 15 October 2024
| -
| -
| -
| 16 October 2024
| 107,051
| 13.64
| 1,459,662
| 17 October 2024
| 292,380
| 13.62
| 3,982,800
| 18 October 2024
| 50,255
| 13.57
| 682,111
| Total, week number 42
| 452,686
| 13.62
| 6,165,403
| Accumulated under the program
| 6,648,232
| 12.67
| 84,212,832
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 31,376,176 own shares corresponding to 2.04 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
