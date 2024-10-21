(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The BB Investimentos recently released an analysis of agribusiness stock performance for September and early October. JBS (JBSS3) and Boa Safra (SOJA3) led the pack with impressive gains of 5.4% and 4.5%, respectively. The bank maintains a buy recommendation for both companies.



BB Investimentos projects a target price of R$47 ($9.40) for JBS and R$20.80 ($4.16) for Boa Safra. These targets suggest potential increases of 35.7% and 71.9% based on recent closing prices. Ourofino (OFSA3) also showed growth, albeit more modest at 1.4%.



Investors have been cashing in on recent gains in meatpacking stocks. This trend, coupled with rising cattle prices, has impacted the sector's performance. Despite these challenges, analysts remain optimistic about several key players in the industry.



Minerva (BEEF3) experienced the largest decline in early October, dropping 12.5%. SLC Agrícol (SLCE3) followed with a 4.8% decrease after a strong showing in September. The company recently updated its projections for the 2024/25 harvest.







BB Investimentos maintains buy recommendations for Minerva and SLC Agrícola, along with JBS and Boa Safra. The bank also favors Marfrig (MRFG3), M. Dias Branco (MDIA3), and Ambev (ABEV3). Most of these stocks show potential gains exceeding 40%.



The bank's analysis also covered broader agribusiness trends in September. Soybean and corn export prices continued to decline year-over-year. However, meat exports saw an uptick, with a significant increase in cattle prices.

Brazil's Agribusiness Stocks: A Mixed Performance in October's Market

Soybean exports reached 6.1 million tons, a 4.5% year-over-year decrease. The average price fell 17.5% to $426 per ton. Corn exports totaled 6.4 million tons, down 26% from the previous year, with prices dropping 13% to $198 per ton.



Beef exports showed more positive results, totaling 252 million tons, a 30% year-over-year increase. Exports to China grew by 2.5%, accounting for 54% of total volume. The cattle price indicator rose by 15%.



Chicken meat exports also performed well, increasing by 58% year-over-year to 452 million tons. This growth demonstrates the resilience and adaptability of Brazil's agribusiness sector in a challenging global market.



Brazil's Agribusiness Stocks: A Mixed Performance in October's Market

