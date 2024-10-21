Sweden Data Center Portfolio Report 2024: Detailed Analysis Of 35 Existing And 7 Upcoming Data Centers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Existing data center capacity in Sweden is over 130 MW on full build, which is almost 90% of the current Upcoming capacity in the Country.

Around 90% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Skelleftea, Stockholm and Ostersund. Stockholm, Boden, and Falun dominate existing data center capacity in Sweden. Emerging data center locations are Skelleftea, Stockholm, Boden and Ostersund.

This database (Excel) product covers the Sweden data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 35 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 7 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Boden, Boras, Falkenberg, Falun, Gothenburg, Lulea, Malmo, Ostersund, Pitea, Satra, Skelleftea, Stockholm.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Existing Data Centers (35 Facilities):



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Stockholm Data Center or SWE01)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (7 Facilities):



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and government agencies

Key Topics Covered:



About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered



atNorth

Bahnhof

Binero Group

Borderlight (GoGreenHost)

Conapto

Digital Realty

EcoDataCenter

Elementica

Ember

Equinix

Garbe Industrial Real Estate

GleSYS

GlobalConnect

GTT Communication

Multigrid

Northern Data-Hydro66

Rise Institue

SplitVision

Stack Infrastructure

STORESPEED

Telia Group Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat

