Sweden Data Center Portfolio Report 2024: Detailed Analysis Of 35 Existing And 7 Upcoming Data Centers

Existing data center capacity in Sweden is over 130 MW on full build, which is almost 90% of the current Upcoming capacity in the Country.
Around 90% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Skelleftea, Stockholm and Ostersund. Stockholm, Boden, and Falun dominate existing data center capacity in Sweden. Emerging data center locations are Skelleftea, Stockholm, Boden and Ostersund.
This database (Excel) product covers the Sweden data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
Detailed Analysis of 35 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 7 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Boden, Boras, Falkenberg, Falun, Gothenburg, Lulea, Malmo, Ostersund, Pitea, Satra, Skelleftea, Stockholm. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2023) Future capacity additions (2024-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (35 Facilities):
Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name, i.e., (Stockholm Data Center or SWE01) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (7 Facilities):
Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and government agencies
Key Topics Covered:
About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
atNorth Bahnhof Binero Group Borderlight (GoGreenHost) Conapto Conapto Digital Realty EcoDataCenter Elementica Ember Equinix Garbe Industrial Real Estate GleSYS GlobalConnect GTT Communication Multigrid Northern Data-Hydro66 Rise Institue SplitVision Stack Infrastructure STORESPEED Telia Group Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat
