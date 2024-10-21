(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Tank Trucking - Share Analysis, Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Tank Trucking Market size is estimated at USD 59.69 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 70.86 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.42% during the forecast period (2024-2029).

Several factors contribute to the growth of the US tank trucking market. A stronger economy, technological advancements, and increased production and trade of gas, oil, and chemical products drive the market's expansion. Tank trucks are important in transporting goods to inaccessible areas by rail or pipeline, increasing demand. Furthermore, the slow recovery of the US construction industry and growth in healthcare infrastructure are expected to drive market growth.

Tank trucks are essential for transporting hazardous chemicals and must adhere to the United States' stringent regulations and safety standards. Operators in this sector handle a wide range of specialty items, including heavy machinery, frozen food, automobiles, and gases that cannot be transported using standard trailers. The industry's performance is closely related to fluctuations in American industrial activity and consumer spending habits.

Despite its growth potential, the sector encounters hurdles from global and domestic market uncertainties, including escalating borrowing rates, inflationary pressures, and the looming specter of a recession. The projected worldwide downturn in crude oil prices over the next five years poses a threat to the US tank trucking industry, potentially diminishing surcharges and profitability.

Despite these obstacles, the aftermath of the pandemic has expedited the expansion of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and healthcare sectors in the United States, thereby providing a boon to the tank trucking industry. While consumer spending patterns may lean toward experiences over tangible goods, the replenishment of stocks will increase freight demand, fortifying the US tank trucking sector.

In the United States, there are a lot of small and medium-sized players in the tank trucking market, which makes it hard to tell who is the strongest. The market is also highly competitive. Driver scarcity or availability has a significant impact on a player's ability to generate revenue.

As technology changes the shape, size, and structure of parts, the US tank trucking business is also changing. Manufacturers are putting a lot of effort into making lightweight parts and components that are reliable and strong and help trucks work better. The US tank trucking market is growing, and new technologies like artificial intelligence are being used, which is expected to keep the market growing.

Power cars using fuel are also stored throughout the nation using tank trucks. The construction of these power car trucks is more durable and robust than that of other types of fuel tanks. Thus, these trucks are in high demand across the nation.

Some of the most important companies in the US tank trucking market are Kenan Advantage Group, Trimac Transportation Inc., Superior Bulk Logistics Inc., Martin Transport Inc., and Miller Transporters Inc.

Some other major players in the market are Dupre Logistics LLC, Foodliner/Quest Liner Inc., Ruan Transportation Management Systems, Groendyke Transport Inc., Tankstar USA, Eagle Transport Corp., Florida Rock & Tank Lines Inc., etc.

