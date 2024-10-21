Vodka Seltzer Market To Cross $43.6 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major vodka seltzer participants include High Noon, Anheuser-Busch Companies, Corona, Deep Eddy Vodka, Diageo, Hard Seltzer Beverage Company, Molson Coors Beverage Company, The Coca-Cola Company, The Mark Anthony Group of Companies, White Claw Seltzer Works

The vodka seltzer market valuation is predicted to exceed USD 43.6 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights

This growth is driven by changing consumer preferences toward healthier, low-calorie, and convenient alcoholic beverages. Vodka seltzers have gained significant popularity as refreshing, lighter alternatives to traditional drinks, especially among millennials and Gen Z. The increasing demand for low-sugar and low-carb options, aligned with the“better-for-you” trend, has made vodka seltzers particularly appealing to health-conscious consumers and those seeking to moderate their alcohol consumption.

Recent trends show a broadening range of flavor offerings in the market. While plain and fruity flavors still lead, brands are expanding into herbal, spiced, and more experimental varieties to attract adventurous drinkers. Seasonal and limited-edition releases are also gaining traction, allowing companies to capitalize on festive periods and special occasions. Additionally, premiumization is becoming a key trend, with consumers increasingly seeking high-quality, craft vodka seltzers made with natural ingredients and distinctive taste profiles.

The vodka seltzer market from the fruity flavor segment valued at USD 8.4 billion in 2023, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Fruity options such as citrus, berry, and tropical flavors remain consumer favorites due to their broad appeal and refreshing nature. At the same time, herbal and spiced flavors, incorporating ingredients like mint, ginger, or spices, are gaining ground among those looking for more complex taste experiences. Novel fruit combinations and experimental flavors are also helping brands carve out niche markets in this competitive landscape.

The products with a standard alcohol by volume (ABV) of 4%-6%, valued at USD 12.5 billion in 2023, are projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6%. Standard ABV vodka seltzers offer a balanced alcohol presence while maintaining a lighter image that appeals to health-conscious consumers. However, there is growing demand for low ABV variants for more casual drinking occasions and for those practicing mindful drinking, while high ABV options cater to drinkers seeking a more robust experience.

North America valued at USD 8.4 billion in 2023, leads the vodka seltzer market. The region's growth is driven by rising health and wellness trends and strong demand for ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages across the U.S. and Canada.

