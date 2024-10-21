Danske bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 42

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Company announcement no. 46 2024







Group Communications

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. +45 45 14 00 00

21 October 2024

Danske share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 42

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 42:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 20,216,413 201.9095 4,081,885,067 14/10/2024 55,000 198.8679 10,937,735 15/10/2024 88,000 198.5977 17,476,598 16/10/2024 110,000 198.9107 21,880,177 17/10/2024 26,990 202.4357 5,463,740 18/10/2024 60,000 200.9581 12,057,486 Total accumulated over week 42 339,990 199.4639 67,815,735 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 20,556,403 201.8690 4,149,700,801

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.38% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachments



Company announcement no 46 2024 Individual Transactions-Week 42