Elsewhere By Yuhua Li Wins Bronze In A' Kitchenware And Horeca Awards

Innovative Porcelain Tableware Set Blends Tea and Floral Art, Drawing from Chinese Aesthetics and Philosophy

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly respected A' Design Award and Competition has announced Elsewhere , a porcelain tableware set designed by Yuhua Li , as a Bronze Winner in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity, functionality, and philosophical depth of the Elsewhere tableware set within the competitive kitchenware design industry.Elsewhere's innovative design aligns with current trends in the kitchenware industry, which emphasize the fusion of traditional aesthetics with modern functionality. By drawing from Chinese philosophy and subverting classic design elements, Elsewhere offers a fresh perspective on tableware that resonates with contemporary users seeking both practicality and deeper meaning in their everyday objects.What sets Elsewhere apart is its seamless integration of tea and floral art, achieved through a bold design featuring a white finish with indented patterns and small openings revealing an inner layer. This interplay of solid and void, perfect and imperfect, real and imaginary invites users to explore the hidden beauty and symbolism of the pieces. The design's functionality is enhanced by its ability to create a sense of ritual and elegance in the tea and floral art experience.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Yuhua Li and her team to continue pushing the boundaries of kitchenware design, inspiring future projects that blend cultural heritage with innovative techniques. This recognition may also influence industry standards, encouraging more designers to explore the philosophical and artistic potential of functional objects.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ke TongThe Ke Tong brand, founded in 2012, aims to pay tribute to Chinese tradition through design, using industrialized means to produce products that differ from modernist design concepts. Ke Tong adheres to traditional Chinese aesthetics while designing for the daily habits of contemporary Chinese people, creating products such as tea sets, tableware, and ikebana utensils that celebrate the country's unique cultural heritage.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality, acknowledging the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are noted for their potential to positively influence industry standards by effectively combining form and function to enhance people's lives. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that are distinguished by their ingenuity, professionalism, and attention to detail in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category, based on criteria such as innovative functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, material quality, durability, user-friendliness, environmental impact, cultural relevance, and design originality.About A' Design AwardThe A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Award is a highly esteemed international kitchenware competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including talented designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants can showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the kitchenware industry. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that benefit society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

