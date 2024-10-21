Seminar On“How Urdu And Hindi Enhance Our Mother Tongue” At 10Th Global Literary Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – October 2024: As part of the 10th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024, a thought-provoking seminar titled“How Urdu and Hindi Enhance our Mother Tongue” was held at Marwah Studios, City Noida. The seminar was inaugurated by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Festival President, who emphasized the importance of language as a binding force in cultural and literary evolution.



Prominent literary figures and speakers from various fields shared their insights during the seminar. Dr. Rachna Nirmal, Poet and Author, expressed her views on the richness of both Urdu and Hindi languages in contributing to the cultural fabric of India. Dr. Pallavi Prakash, Writer and Filmmaker, highlighted how storytelling through these languages enhances emotional connectivity. Poonam Kalra, Author and Motivational Speaker, added her perspective on how language shapes personal growth and motivation.



The event also witnessed valuable inputs from Dr. Vivek Gautam, Author and Chairman of Udbhav, who spoke about the cultural significance of both languages. Dr. PK Rajput, Thought Leader and Author, further narrated the role of language in shaping ideologies. Sunil Salgia, Scriptwriter and Film Director, spoke about the influence of Urdu and Hindi in Indian cinema, while Rais Azam Khan, Poet and Author, enriched the session with his poetic expressions.



One of the significant highlights of the event was the release of the book Love Beyond Forever, authored by Dr. Pallavi Prakash. The book, focusing on the themes of love and human relationships, added to the vibrant literary discourse of the festival.



The newsletter for the event, designed and prepared by students of AAFT School of Journalism and Mass Communication, was also released during the seminar.



The event was supported by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and the Asian Academy of Arts, underlining the commitment of the festival to promote linguistic and cultural exchanges.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143