Network Forensics Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.96 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 14.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Network Forensics Global Report 2024

Network Forensics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The network forensics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from the market is projected to grow from $3.05 billion in 2023 to $3.44 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing sophistication of cyber attacks, the need for incident investigation and response, compliance and regulatory requirements, the proliferation of network security threats, and the growth in digital data traffic.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Network Forensics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The network forensics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching the market is expected to reach $5.96 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the expansion of 5G networks, the integration of artificial intelligence in network forensics, the rise of threats from IoT and connected devices, an increased emphasis on threat hunting and proactive defense, and a heightened focus on detecting insider threats.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Network Forensics Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Network Forensics Market

The rising occurrence of cyberattacks and sophisticated threats is anticipated to drive the growth of the network forensics market in the future. Cyberattacks involve unauthorized attempts to access a computer or system, while an advanced persistent threat (APT) refers to a prolonged and targeted cyberattack where an intruder infiltrates a network and remains undetected for an extended period. Network forensics plays a crucial role in mitigating cyberattacks by capturing, recording, and analyzing network traffic and audit files.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Network Forensics Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Cisco Systems Inc., FireEye Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, LogRhythm Inc., NIKSUN Incorporated, RSA Security LLC, NetScout Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc., Blue Coat Systems, McAfee LLC, Viavi Solutions Inc., SolarWinds Inc., Gigamon Inc., Fidelis Cybersecurity Solutions LLC, Darktrace Limited, ExtraHop Networks Inc., Vectra AI Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Plixer International Inc., Cynet Ltd., Awake Security Inc., PacketSled Inc., Corelight Inc., Lastline Inc., Endace Limited, Xena Networks ApS, Garland Technology LLC, Greycortex s. r. o., Flowmon Networks a. s.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Network Forensics Market Growth?

Major companies in the market are focused on innovating new technological products, such as Digital Forensics Incident Response (DFIR), to enhance their profitability. DFIR is a solution designed to automate incident response investigations by integrating detailed forensic artifacts into threat-hunting processes. This technology helps organizations quickly identify, analyze, and respond to security incidents, improving their overall cybersecurity posture and operational efficiency.

How Is The Global Network Forensics Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solutions, Professional Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premises

3) By Organization size: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Endpoint Security, Datacenter security

5) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Government And Defense, Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) And Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS), Manufacturing, Retail, Telecommunications, Transportation, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Network Forensics Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America was the second largest region of the market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Network Forensics Market Definition

Network forensics refers to a branch of digital forensics that focuses on the examination of network traffic and activities, particularly in scenarios where malicious activities are suspected. This discipline involves capturing, recording, and analyzing data packets traveling over a network to identify, investigate, and respond to security incidents. Network forensics plays a crucial role in enhancing data privacy and preventing intrusions by providing insights into network behaviors and potential threats. By analyzing network traffic, organizations can detect anomalies, trace cyberattacks, and implement measures to safeguard their systems.

Network Forensics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global network forensics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Network Forensics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on network forensics market size, network forensics market drivers and trends, network forensics market major players and network forensics market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market Report 2024



Data Center Cooling Global Market Report 2024



Data Governance Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.