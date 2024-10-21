Russian Army Loses Another 1,710 Soldiers In Ukraine In Past Day
Date
10/21/2024 12:11:06 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to October 21, 2024 amount to nearly 680,230 invaders, including another 1,710 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said this in a post on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 9,071 enemy tanks (+24 in the past day), 18,175 armored combat vehicles (+64), 19,589 artillery systems (+24), 1,232 multiple launch rocket systems, 979 air defense systems (+1), 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 17,333 unmanned aerial vehicles (+46), 2,624 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 27,034 motor vehicles (+47), and 3,479 special equipment units (+3).
Information is being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 20, as of 22:00, 167 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded at the front.
