The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to October 21, 2024 amount to nearly 680,230 invaders, including another 1,710 killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 9,071 enemy tanks (+24 in the past day), 18,175 armored combat (+64), 19,589 artillery systems (+24), 1,232 multiple launch rocket systems, 979 air defense systems (+1), 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 17,333 unmanned aerial vehicles (+46), 2,624 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 27,034 motor vehicles (+47), and 3,479 special equipment units (+3).

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 20, as of 22:00, 167 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded at the front.