'Kashmir Pakistan Nahi Banega': Farooq Abdullah's 'Severe Results' Warning After Gagangir Terror Attack

Gagangir terror attack: NC President and senior politician Farooq Abdullah had said that terror plot will not be able to"create Pakistan" in the state, vowing that"Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega."

“This attack was very unfortunate... Immigrant poor labourers and a doctor lost their lives. What will the terrorists get from this? Do they think they will be able to create a Pakistan here... We are trying to put this to an end so we can move on from the misery... I want to tell the leadership in Pakistan that if they want good relations with India, they need to put an end to this. 'Kashmir Pakistan nahi Banega.' Let us live with dignity and succeed... If they couldn't create a Pakistan for 75 years, how would it be possible now?... It is time to end terrorism, otherwise the results will be very severe... How will talks be held if they kill our innocent people?...” he said.





This is a breaking story, updates are coming...