Statkraft Applies For 2.1 GW Offshore Wind Permit Outside Stockholm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Statkraft has submitted a planning application for the 2.1 GW Baltic Offshore Delta North bottom-fixed offshore wind in the Baltic Sea. The Delta North windfarm is located in Sweden's economic zone, approximately 100 kilometres east of Stockholm and 55 kilometres east of Sandhamn island.



The greater Stockholm region will have the potential to receive an annual production of approximately 8 TWh of electricity from Delta North, which corresponds to 40 percent of the current electricity consumption in Stockholm County. Delta North would cater to the increasing electricity demand of the transport sector and the need to transition to a low-carbon industry to meet current climate targets. The windfarm would also address the imbalance of the Stockholm region, which only produces about a tenth of the electricity it consumes.

The proposed wind farm includes up to 105 bottom-fixed wind turbines in an area far out at sea to ensure low to no visibility from land. Delta North will not be visible from the mainland and the inner archipelago (where the vast majority of Stockholm County's population lives) and will have little visibility from certain places in the middle archipelago. There may be some visibility from the outermost islands of the outer archipelago.

The proposed wind farm is located in an area that has been identified by Swedish authorities as suitable for offshore wind, as presented in the proposed revision of the Marine Spatial Plans. The area is seen as less likely to have any conflict with other users of the ocean thus enabling coexistence.

With water depths ranging from 40 to 80 metres, the area is the only suitable location for bottom-fixed offshore wind at scale in the Baltic Sea north of Gotland. Depending on the final landfall and grid connection location, the windfarm may be connected to hydrogen or e-fuel technologies which provide grid stability by addressing any issues of intermittent power production from offshore wind.

“There are three aspects that make the proposed Delta North windfarm unique. Firstly, it would lead to a proportionally vast increase in the electricity production in the Stockholm region to meet the high energy demand from consumers and industry alike. Secondly, the project has been developed to be of as little interference as possible to Stockholm's famed archipelago, and we remain confident that the project has low to no visibility from land. Thirdly, the wind farm benefits from the more cost effective and mature technology of bottom-fixed turbine foundations. Neither of these aspects are unique by themselves, but the combination of all three in one project is,” said Jakob Norström, SVP Country Manager of Sweden.

“Progressing our Swedish offshore wind portfolio in a market where Statkraft has a strong market presence is an important part in realising Statkraft's offshore wind ambition to develop 6-8 GW of offshore wind by 2040. Building on our Beta offshore wind farm application last year, the Delta application is one of more to come as we seek to position Sweden as a key offshore wind market in Northern Europe,” said David Flood, SVP Offshore Wind.

Statkraft has submitted an application to build and operate the Delta North offshore wind farm to the Ministry of Climate and Economic Affairs as per the law governing Sweden's economic zone. After submission, the government will evaluate Statkraft's application and seek input from consultation with several agencies before making a decision.

Statkraft is a major producer of renewable power and player in the Swedish power market. The company is pursuing an industrial role in offshore wind in Northern Europe and has an ambition to develop 6-8 GW of offshore wind by 2040.



About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has more than 6,000 employees in over 20 countries.

