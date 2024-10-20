Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Global Market 2024 To Reach $20.65 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 24.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The off-highway electric vehicle market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from the market is projected to grow from $6.84 billion in 2023 to $8.64 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.3%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including stringent environmental regulations, an emphasis on fuel efficiency, considerations regarding total cost of ownership, and efforts to reduce noise.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The off-highway electric vehicle market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching the market is expected to reach $20.65 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be linked to several factors, including trends in electrification, government incentives, heightened awareness of sustainability goals, infrastructure development, the need for flexibility and adaptability, the expansion of rapid charging infrastructure, and advancements in autonomous and semi-autonomous operations.

Growth Driver Of The Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market

The growing demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to drive the growth of the off-highway electric vehicle market in the coming years. Electric vehicles, which are powered either partially or entirely by electricity from rechargeable batteries, rely on renewable energy sources that help lower CO2 emissions and reduce air pollution. This shift not only leads to significant efficiency improvements but also provides a means for storing renewable electricity, further boosting the demand for off-highway electric vehicles.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Construction Equipment Ab, Deere And Company, Komatsu Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Doosan Corporation, JC Bamford Excavators Ltd., Cnh Industrial NV, Tesla Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke GmbH, Nissan Motors Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Kubota Corporation, Duetz AG, Atlas Compagnie Pneumatique Company, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Stihl Holding AG and Co. Kg, Solectrac LLC, Deere & Company, Terex Corporation, Liebherr Group, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Wacker Neuson SE, Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., Manitou Group, Bell Equipment Ltd., ASV Holdings Inc., Epiroc AB, Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Size?

Key players in the market are concentrating on forming strategic partnership agreements. Such partnerships involve a commercial collaboration where two or more entities pool their resources to support mutual growth and success.

How Is The Global Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

2) By Battery Type: Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid, Other Batteries

3) By Application: Mining, Construction Agriculture: Gardening or Landscaping, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Definition

An off-highway electric vehicle is designed specifically for off-road applications, operating on both unpaved and gravel surfaces using electric power. These vehicles typically feature characteristics such as front suspension, specialized tires with deep and wide treads for better grip, underbody protection, low-range gearing, and caterpillar tracks. Off-highway electric vehicles enhance productivity, lower emissions, and contribute to improved safety while providing labor savings.

Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global off-highway electric vehicle market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on off-highway electric vehicle market size, off-highway electric vehicle market drivers and trends, off-highway electric vehicle market major players and off-highway electric vehicle market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

